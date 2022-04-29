Eiza Gonzalez Introduces her boyfriend Paul Rabil to her friends in NYC

Eiza Gonzalez appeared with her new boyfriend, Paul Rabil. The 31 years olf Eiza spotted introducing her 35 years old Professional Lacrosse player to her friends in New York City. She was enjoying the dinner at BABS when she introduced her boyfriend.

The beauty put on a sultry display in a sexy LBD that showed off her trim figure and stopped out on Thursday night. Eliza was wearing a long-sleeved black shirtdress and buttoned up the front. Actress left a few buttons unbuttoned from her dress and displaying a glimpse of her cleavage.

She left few buttons undone of the bodycon dress and flaunted her toned legs.

Gonzalez wore a pair of low-heeled black leather sandals and carried a matching handbag.

The Mexican beauty was wearing a sexy LBD that’s showed her trim figure when she stepped out after dinner.

She accessorized herself with a gold necklace and dangling earrings. Moreover, her brunette locks were parted in the middle and fell in loose waves on her shoulders.

Eiza Gonalez’s boyfriend was in a gray dress shirt and paired with black ankle pants and loafers.

They were seen together along with Eiza’s friends outside after they dined together at the trendy European restaurant. According to some sources, they have been dating for a month and previously spotted together at a star-studded party in Los Angeles with Drake and Kim Kardashian.

They said they were doing a walk-in Massachusetts for breakfast and has a game the next day. However, no one knows exactly how long Gonzalez and Rabil have been dating the two and made an official comment about their relationship.

She was also involved in many other figures in the past. Before that, she was seen with model Dusty Lachowicz. The couple was noticed together last November during a PDA-filled date.

After dated with model Dusty in December 2019, she was connected to the professional lacrosse player. Their bond made strong during the following months, although they have broken things off between them.

The model Gonzalez was also spotted with Timothee Chalamet. They spent a steamy gateway last year in Cabo San Lucas and passionately making out a private resort.

However, their romance did not last after the trip, and they separated from each other. Before Eiza, Paul Rabil was in the marital status of a fellow lacrosse player Kelly Berger from 2014 to 2017.