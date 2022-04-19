Everything you want to know about Eija Skarsgård

Eija Skarsgård was born on February 27, 1992, in Stockholm, the capital city of Sweden. She is a previous model; however, she may be most famous for being the little girl of entertainers Stellan and My Skarsgård.
Eija was seen by a chief of a modeling organization at 14 years old when she stayed with her dad at the debut of the film “Pirates of the Caribbean” in which he depicted Bootstrap Bill Turner.
She marked her first agreement only days after the fact, and the following 4 years saw her show up on cover pages of magazines and TV advertisements. When she was 18, she had become exhausted with modeling and decided to stop.
After leaving the modeling business, she started filling in as a director of clubs, while she is the chief of the club Vardagsrummer, situated in Stureplan, Stockholm.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Eija Skarsgård
Date of birth: February 27, 1992
Place of birth: Stockholm, Sweden
Age: 30 years
Nationality: Swedish
Horoscope: Pisces
Occupation: YouTuber
Height: 5ft 10ins or 179cm
Weight: 65kg/145lbs
Spouse/Boyfriend: Zeke Tastes
Facebook: @Eija Skarsgård
Instagram: @eijalo
Twitter: @EijaSkarsgard
Net Worth: $1 million
Further details about Eija Skarsgård
- Eija was brought up in Stockholm close by her five siblings – Gustaf, Alexander, Valter, Bill, Sam, and Skarsgård.
- Her parents separated in May 2007, and Stellan proceeded to wed Megan Everett, a previous model and conceived two of his children and Eija’s step brothers Ossian and Kolbjörn.
- Growing up close by her siblings with her parents being endlessly more often than not, Eija became keen on playing computer games and watching thrillers.
- In contrast, three of her siblings became keen on acting and have emulated their dad’s example, becoming entertainers and showing up in various movies of Stellan.
- Eija went to a neighborhood secondary school in Stockholm, where she played multiple sports. After enrollment, as she had effectively turned into a model, Eija chose not to seek a professional education.
- Eija has been involved with Zeke Tastes throughout recent years. Eija frequently transfers pictures, including both, onto her Instagram account.
- Zeke sent off his vocation by showing up in ads before becoming an innovative chief, composing and delivering more than 100 TV advertisements. He is most famous for writing the one-hour-long narrative film “Cirkus Zlatan.”
- Eija grew up loving parties and going out, while her folks and siblings would frequently sort out evening gatherings at home, which Eija appreciated joining in. She finds the opportunity to travel to different places when going to the USA to visit her dad.
- As of May 2020, her total assets are more than $1 million as per estimation.