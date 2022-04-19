Everything you want to know about Eija Skarsgård

Eija Skarsgård was born on February 27, 1992, in Stockholm, the capital city of Sweden. She is a previous model; however, she may be most famous for being the little girl of entertainers Stellan and My Skarsgård.

Eija was seen by a chief of a modeling organization at 14 years old when she stayed with her dad at the debut of the film “Pirates of the Caribbean” in which he depicted Bootstrap Bill Turner.

She marked her first agreement only days after the fact, and the following 4 years saw her show up on cover pages of magazines and TV advertisements. When she was 18, she had become exhausted with modeling and decided to stop.

After leaving the modeling business, she started filling in as a director of clubs, while she is the chief of the club Vardagsrummer, situated in Stureplan, Stockholm.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Eija Skarsgård

Date of birth: February 27, 1992

Place of birth: Stockholm, Sweden

Age: 30 years

Nationality: Swedish

Horoscope: Pisces

Occupation: YouTuber

Height: 5ft 10ins or 179cm

Weight: 65kg/145lbs

Spouse/Boyfriend: Zeke Tastes

Facebook: @Eija Skarsgård

Instagram: @eijalo

Twitter: @EijaSkarsgard

Net Worth: $1 million

