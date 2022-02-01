Everything you want to know about Edna Schmidt

Schmidt was born on August 8th, 1969, in Manhattan, New York, United States. After getting her primary and secondary education, Schmidt went to school where she studied news-casting. Regardless, she has never imparted her capabilities to general society. The parents of Schmidt moved from Puerto Rico to the United States and got comfortable in Manhattan, New York City, where she was conceived. Details regarding her parents and siblings have not been revealed yet. Schmidt joined Bob and Marianne to discuss the new five-section series on WGBO-TV daily 10:00 p.m. broadcast, Noticias Univision Chicago; She depicts the liquor expansion nearly cost her profession and almost destroyed her own life.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Edna Schmidt Date of birth: August 8, 1969 Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, United States Age: 51 (died) Horoscope: Leo Nationality: American Occupation: Journalist Height: 5 feet 4 inches or 155cm Weight: 60kg or 132 lbs Spouse/Boyfriend: Not Available Instagram: Not Available Twitter: Not Available Net Worth: Not Available





