All You Need To Know About Dylan Llewellyn

On September 10, 1992, English actor Dylan Llewellyn was born in England. He joined More House School, Farnham, a school dedicated to kids with special needs and learning disabilities. He completed his Arts degree from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 2011.

Dylan Llewellyn was interested in acting and started taking acting classes from acting schools and institutes. He started his career in 2009 by being cast by Anthony Horowitz in the theater. He played the lead in a short film for the National Film and Television School (NFTS).

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Dylan Llewellyn

Date of birth: September 10, 1992

Place of birth: England

Age: 29 years old

Nationality: British

Occupation: Actor

Instagram: @djllewellyn

Net Worth: $ 1 million

Spouse/Girlfriend: Not available

All about the body measurements of the Dylan Llewellyn

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Height: 5′ 9″inch

Weight: 57kg

Eye Color: Green

Hair Color: Brown

Body measurements: not available

Facts about Dylan Llewellyn

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality