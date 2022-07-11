Biography

All You Need To Know About Dylan Llewellyn

On September 10, 1992, English actor Dylan Llewellyn was born in England. He joined More House School, Farnham, a school dedicated to kids with special needs and learning disabilities. He completed his Arts degree from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 2011.

Dylan Llewellyn was interested in acting and started taking acting classes from acting schools and institutes. He started his career in 2009 by being cast by Anthony Horowitz in the theater. He played the lead in a short film for the National Film and Television School (NFTS).

Biography and Body Statistics:

  • Full name: Dylan Llewellyn
  • Date of birth: September 10, 1992
  • Place of birth: England
  • Age: 29 years old
  • Nationality: British
  • Occupation: Actor
  • Instagram: @djllewellyn
  • Net Worth: $ 1 million
  • Spouse/Girlfriend: Not available

Dylan Llewellyn

All about the body measurements of the Dylan Llewellyn

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

  • Height: 5′ 9″inch
  • Weight: 57kg
  • Eye Color: Green
  • Hair Color: Brown
  • Body measurements: not available

Facts about Dylan Llewellyn

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

  • Furthermore, this British entertainer constantly showed up in many notable films and Tv shows.
  • Many of them are the most popular, Hollyoaks, A Grand Romantic Gesture, Derry Girls and Frequencies, and he came to the public eye.
  • Internet sources evaluated his net Worth of approximately $1 million. He has 100k followers on Twitter moreover 200k followers on Instagram.

Dylan Llewellyn

