Biography

Durrani Popal Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

By Sadia Nazir
1

Durrani Popal is an American tv star who was born on 6 May 1989 in California, United States. Basically, she belongs to Afghanistan. However, she came to California along with her parents.

Here she git an education at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. She is also the owner of the famous Kardashians sisters’ shop. In September 2015, she became part of the Dash Dolls series.

The show is basically about the worker who works at the Dash boutique of the Kardashian sisters. After that, her social networking profile started to build up. Moreover, she also has her own jewelry brand name, Jewels by Durrani.

The estimated net worth of Durrani is almost $1.5 million. She has a massive fan following on her social media account. She has 22.6k followers on Twitter and 647k on Instagram.

She keeps her personal life private because she avoids coming in any kind of rumors. Therefore, she is still single, and no rumors came in the limelight about her relationship history.

Durrani Popal Body Measurements

Durrani Popal

  •  Weight: 59 kg
  • Height: 5’3″
  • Bra Size: 34C
  • Shoe Size: unknown
  • Body measurement: 36-25-36 inches

Personal Information

Durrani Popal

  • Birth Date: May 6, 1989
  • Age: 31 Years
  • Nationality: American
  • Horoscope: Taurus
  • Spouse/boyfriend: Shalom
  • Eye color: blue
  • Hair color: Brown
Durrani Popal
Sadia Nazir

Hello! I am Sadia and love to write about every niche. One specific Niche can't define me. I believe I can do whatever I want so I never choose one niche because challenges make me perfect in this writing world. Go ahead and read my articles, will love to hear from you 🙂

You might also like
Biography

Kirsten Powers Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Biography

Alessandra Mastronardi Measurements, Weight, Shoe, Bio, Height, and More!

Biography

Alanah Pearce Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Biography

All You Need To Tnow About Tyler James Williams

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.