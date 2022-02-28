Durrani Popal Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Durrani Popal is an American tv star who was born on 6 May 1989 in California, United States. Basically, she belongs to Afghanistan. However, she came to California along with her parents.

Here she git an education at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. She is also the owner of the famous Kardashians sisters’ shop. In September 2015, she became part of the Dash Dolls series.

The show is basically about the worker who works at the Dash boutique of the Kardashian sisters. After that, her social networking profile started to build up. Moreover, she also has her own jewelry brand name, Jewels by Durrani.

The estimated net worth of Durrani is almost $1.5 million. She has a massive fan following on her social media account. She has 22.6k followers on Twitter and 647k on Instagram.

She keeps her personal life private because she avoids coming in any kind of rumors. Therefore, she is still single, and no rumors came in the limelight about her relationship history.

Durrani Popal Body Measurements

Weight: 59 kg

Height: 5’3″

Bra Size: 34C

Shoe Size: unknown

Body measurement: 36-25-36 inches

Personal Information