Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb Bio, Height, Wife, Facts and More!

The famous Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb is the husband of late actress Suzzane Douglas. Dr. Roy is a Neuro-radiologist and works as the Adjunct Instructor of the Biology department at new Jersey University.

He got popularity as the husband of late popular actress Suzzanne Douglas. The couple got married in 1989, and at the age of 64, Suzzanne passed away. Dr. Rob has a daughter by his wife, Suzanne, and her name is Jordan.

The late actress Suzanne’s role as Matriarch Jerri Peterson was really appreciated in the WB series The Parent Hood. Dr. Jonathan seems in his 60s now, and Suzzanne died on 6 July 2021 at 64.

He graduated from Cornell’s University’s Medical college in 1983. He has American nationality and native of New Jersey. Dr. Roay is living a luxurious life, and according to some sources, the estimated net worth of Jonathan is $10-15 million.

