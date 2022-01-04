Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb Bio, Height, Wife, Facts and More!

The famous Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb is the husband of late actress Suzzane Douglas. Dr. Roy is a Neuro-radiologist and works as the Adjunct Instructor of the Biology department at new Jersey University.
He got popularity as the husband of late popular actress Suzzanne Douglas. The couple got married in 1989, and at the age of 64, Suzzanne passed away. Dr. Rob has a daughter by his wife, Suzanne, and her name is Jordan.
The late actress Suzanne’s role as Matriarch Jerri Peterson was really appreciated in the WB series The Parent Hood. Dr. Jonathan seems in his 60s now, and Suzzanne died on 6 July 2021 at 64.
He graduated from Cornell’s University’s Medical college in 1983. He has American nationality and native of New Jersey. Dr. Roay is living a luxurious life, and according to some sources, the estimated net worth of Jonathan is $10-15 million.
|Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb real name
|Roy Jonathan Cobb
|Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb Birthday
|1956
|Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb Age
|65
|Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb gender
|Male
|Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb height
|5’8”
|Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb Nationality
|American
|Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb Ethnicity
|African-American
|Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb profession
|Neuro-radiologist
|Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb /wife/Husband/ Boyfriends/girlfriends
|Late actress Suzzanne Douglas
|Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb Linkedln
|@rjonathancobb
|Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb Instagram
|N/A
Facts
- Dr. Jonathan has a specialization in Anatomy, physiology, and biology.
- He also served in the position of Board of Directors at city science since 2009.
- He has a daughter and loves to spend time with her.
- Dr. Roy is not so active on social media. He has only a LinkedIn account.