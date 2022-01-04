Biography

Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb Bio, Height, Wife, Facts and More!

By Sadia Nazir
0

The famous Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb is the husband of late actress Suzzane Douglas. Dr. Roy is a Neuro-radiologist and works as the Adjunct Instructor of the Biology department at new Jersey University.

He got popularity as the husband of late popular actress Suzzanne Douglas. The couple got married in 1989, and at the age of 64, Suzzanne passed away. Dr. Rob has a daughter by his wife, Suzanne, and her name is Jordan.

The late actress Suzanne’s role as Matriarch Jerri Peterson was really appreciated in the WB series The Parent Hood. Dr. Jonathan seems in his 60s now, and Suzzanne died on 6 July 2021 at 64.

Related Posts
Biography

Rachel Alig Bio, Height, Career, Facts, and More!

Biography

Monica Abbot Bio, Height, Husband, Facts, and More!

Biography

Debra Dunning Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Gwen Stefani Bio, Children, Husband, Facts, and More!

He graduated from Cornell’s University’s Medical college in 1983. He has American nationality and native of New Jersey. Dr. Roay is living a luxurious life, and according to some sources, the estimated net worth of Jonathan is $10-15 million.

Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb real name Roy Jonathan Cobb
Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb Birthday 1956
Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb Age 65
Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb gender Male
Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb height 5’8”
Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb Nationality American
Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb Ethnicity African-American
Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb profession Neuro-radiologist
Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb /wife/Husband/ Boyfriends/girlfriends Late actress Suzzanne Douglas
Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb Linkedln @rjonathancobb
Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb Instagram N/A

 

Facts

  1. Dr. Jonathan has a specialization in Anatomy, physiology, and biology.
  2. He also served in the position of Board of Directors at city science since 2009.
  3. He has a daughter and loves to spend time with her.
  4. Dr. Roy is not so active on social media. He has only a LinkedIn account.
Sadia Nazir

Hello! I am Sadia and love to write about every niche. One specific Niche can't define me. I believe I can do whatever I want so I never choose one niche because challenges make me perfect in this writing world. Go ahead and read my articles, will love to hear from you 🙂

You might also like
Biography

Gina Carano: Body Measurements, Family, Net Worth, Career, and More!

Biography

Allison Rosati Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Justin Griffin: Husband of Alyssa Farah, age, Net Worth and More!

Biography

Becki Newton Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.