Every Fact You Need to Know About Dr. Bryan Ardis

Dr. Bryan is an American specialist in Chiropractor. Although he is not a qualified doctor, he has years of experience in the medical field. Chiropractors are specialists who treat disorders and pains in the musculoskeletal system. These include back pain, muscle pain, neck pain, and other spinal illnesses. He has entered the public health awareness sector because his father died as a consequence of an ill-advised prescription from the doctor. To further spread his expertise he has founded Ardis Labs. Moreover, he is also the co-founder of TruLabs LLC.

Biography & Body Statistics

Full name: Dr. Bryan ArdisDate of birth: Unknown

Place of birth: United States

Age: in his 40s (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Unknown

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Religion: Christian

Height: Unknown

Weight: Unknown

Occupation: Chiropractor

Education: Got Chiropractor from Parker College in 2004

Parents: Unknown

Siblings: Unknown

Instagram: @ardislabs

Twitter:

Facebook:

Net Worth: Unknown

Spouse/Girlfriend: Jayne

Facts about Dr. Bryan Ardis

● Bryan has a Youtube Channel with almost 14 thousand subscribers

● He also does a regular podcast under the name The Dr. Ardis Show

● He does not have a legal medical degree but had been trained to be a chiropractor

● He has enormous experience in his field and is considered one of the most skilled chiropractors in the country

● In his recent research, he has concluded that Remdesivir is a heavily dangerous medicine as it can cause multiple organ failure, hypotension, and septic shock

● He also gave his pessimistic remarks on the Covid-19 vaccine

● He found Ardis Healing Center in North Texas but it was sold soon after

● Ardis Labs and TruLabs LLC are one of his own medical labs where he carries out his research and makes natural medicine for chiropractic patients

● He completed his graduation from North Lake College and then got training as a Chiropractor from Parker College

● His wife, Jayne, also helps him in the Ardis Labs Company to facilitate the needy ones