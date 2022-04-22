Everything you want to know about Doug Savant

Doug Savant is an actor from America, well-known for his roles in ABC comedy-drama

Desperate Housewives as Tom Scavo and in the Fox prime time soap opera Melrose Place as

Matt Fielding.

He appeared as a guest in the films: Crime Scene Investigation, Firefly, The Outer Limits, JAG,

NYPD Blue, Nip/Tuck, and Profile. In 2004, Doug acted in the ABC comedy-drama series,

Desperate Housewives as Tom Scavo.

In 1995, Doug was nominated for the Golden Globe Awards for Best Performance in a

Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series, or Films Made for TV and his prominent role in

Melrose Place.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Douglas Peter Savant

Date of birth: 21st June 1964

Place of birth: Burbank, California, U.S

Age: 58 years

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Cancer

Occupation: Actor

Spouse/Girlfriend: Laura Leighton

Height: 5 feet 10 ins or 178 cm

Weight: 84 Kg or 185 lbs

Instagram: @dougsavant

Twitter: @DougSavant

Net Worth: $ 3 million

Further detail about Doug Savant

● On 21st June 1964, Doug was born Douglas Peter Savant; in Burbank, California, U.S.

Doug is a graduate of St. John Paul II STEM Academy and the University of California.

● Doug has married twice. His marriage was with Dawn Dunkin Savant. The couple got

hitched in 1983 and divorced in 1997. He moved on in his life and married again with his

current wife, Laura Leighton, in May 1998.

● His wife is an actress. She is famous for her primary roles in the TV series Melrose Place

as Sydney Andrews, where she co-starred along with her husband.

● She got recognized for her roles in Freeform’s series Pretty Little Liars (2010–2017),

where she characterized Ashley Marin.

● Doug and Laura have two children: Jack Savant (born on October 10, 2000) and Lucy

Savant (born on June 9, 2005).

● Besides, Doug has two kids from his marriage with Dawn: Arianna Savant (born on

January 17, 1992) and Madeline Savant (born on July 20, 1993).

● He was so young when he started his profession. His first TV appearance was in Secret

Admirer and Teen Wolf, the teen comedy films in 1985. Then he appeared in the horror

film Trick or Treat.

● Doug had a recurring role from 1986 to 1987 in Knots Landing, the CBS prime-time soap

opera, as a younger version of Mac McKenzie (played by Kevin Dobson).

● In 1988, Doug co-starred alongside Kim Cattrall and Rob Lowe in the erotic thriller film

Masquerade. He starred as Matt Fielding in Melrose Place, the Fox prime time soap

opera, after which he came to the limelight.

● Moreover, in the first two seasons, Doug plays the role of a gay social worker, and his

wife is Jane’s problematic younger sister Sydney Andrews.

● He also played in the monster film Godzilla in 1998, playing Sgt. O’Neal.

● Doug Savant has a net worth of $3 million. Mainly, his source of income is his career as

an actor.

