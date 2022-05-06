Do’s & Don’ts on a live casino

Casinos have always been fairly sophisticated places. Even though it’s just a bit of fun, you can’t just turn up in a t-shirt and jeans. Most people dress up to play at their local casino.

When things transitioned online and people started playing from home, sure, you can wear what you like. You’re in your own home. However, there is still an etiquette for playing at a live casino.

When you play at a live casino and spin today, there may even be rules that are set out beforehand. These rules are established for the overall benefit of the players and the operators. It’s generally considered a bad idea to go against these rules as it could see you eliminated from the game, and blacklisted from a particular online casino.

Gambling is a very personal thing, and though it’s entertainment, it’s still risky. Let’s first establish a general list of do’s and don’ts across gambling as a whole.

Do’s

Set a budget for online gambling

Always wager an appropriate stake

Read the terms and conditions of the site

Make sure the site is licenced and regulated by the UKGC

Keep your mind open to hone your skills

Set a daily limit for gambling

Don’ts

Don’t bet more than you can afford to lose

Never chase losses

Never gamble when upset, drunk or stressed

Don’t take risks without researching the consequences

Don’t gamble without knowing the rules of the game you’re playing

Never gamble using loans or bank credit

More specifically, as a general rule of thumb, you can guarantee that the below points are fairly general rules which will span across all live casinos.

Do’s

Be courteous to the dealer when you start your session

Respect the house rules which will be explained to you at the start

Be polite to your fellow players

Make sure your Wi-Fi connection is good so you don’t detract from everyone’s gaming experience

Set a budget for every game

Always know the rules of the game you’re playing to avoid awkwardness and frustration

Don’ts

Do not be disrespectful or inappropriate to the dealer. This involves something you may deem a personal compliment.

Don’t use rude or abusive words

Refrain from discussing sexual, political and religious topics in the chat room

Do not interrupt the games with irrelevant questions

The cards you are dealt are not known by the dealer beforehand. If you are dealt a bad hand, it is not the dealer’s fault. Therefore, don’t blame them.

Never make threats to anyone in the game

Never attempt to cheat in any way or you will be thrown out of the game and possibly barred from playing at that live casino again

Conclusion

Remember, the dealers are human beings and sometimes they may make a mistake. The most important thing is to get everything in perspective in order to maximise the levels of enjoyment for you, the dealer, and all the other people in the live game.

Following the above do’s and don’ts will enhance everyone’s experience.