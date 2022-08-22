All You Need To Know About Dorien Wilson

On July 5, 1963, American actor Dorien Wilson was born in Lombok, California. The 57-year-old American black actor is well known for playing Professor Stanley Oglevee on UPN in the “The Parker Family.”

He is most famous for his appearances in television comedies including “Sister, Sister” and “The Parkers.” Dorien Wilson is an active member of the American Academy of Actors. His other noteworthy television performances include “The Steve Harvey Show” and a little comedy “Goode Behavior.”

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Name: Dorian Wilson

Date of Birth: July 5, 1963

Nickname: Dorian Wilson

Birthplace: Lombok, California

Age: 59 years old

Profession: Actor

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Cancer

Parents: Ernie and Margaret Wilson

Marital Status: x-JoAnn

Net Worth: $12 Million (Approx.)

All about the body measurements of Dorian Wilson

Here are the body measurements of this stunning star

Height: 5 ft 7 inch

Weight : 62kg

Eye Color: Black

Hair Color: Black

Facts about Dorian Wilson

Here are the further critical facts of this media personality

Her father, Ernie Wilson, was an Air Force Officer in the US. Similarly, Dorien has an older sister, Savita Carothers, and a Younger brother, Jarmont David Wilson. On September 30, 2015, his family suffered a tragic loss after the death of his brother.

Dorien Wilson joined High School at the age of 16; after that, he completed his Bachelor’s Degree from a public US state university.Later, to improve his acting skills, he enrolled in the American Conservatory Theater, San Francisco.

Wilson made her debut in an unknown role, “home improvement,” in 1991. Furthermore, he starred in many notable TV series including, “Comrades,” “Sinphy’s True Story,” “Murphy Brown,” “Friends,” “Single Life,” “Mousa,” “Martin” and “Diagnosed Murder.”He has also repeatedly performed in series, such as Dream On (1991-1996), Cleghornel (1995), Sister (1994-1996), and Goode Behavior (1996-1997).

Wilson was romantically attached with JoAnn over the years, and the couple exchanged wedding vows in 1986 and have a girl and a boy, Sarita Wilson and Devin Wilson. But the couple parted away in 2018, and the reason is still a mystery.

He is currently playing Jay Weaver on, In the Cut, the popular Bounce TV show. In 2020, he played a role in a mini-series, About Howard High School, as the principal.