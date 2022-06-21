Every Detail You Want To Know About Dominique Geisendorff

Dominique Geisendorff is an American celebrity. She is well-known for being involved in a long-term relationship with Cam Gigandet, a former Twilight star. The two got engaged in 2008.

Dominique had done many minor roles in ads when she started to get into the industry. She augmented her income from these with her restaurant jobs. In 2007, she got the role of Kahlah in the drama horror movie Beneath the Surface, where a teenager Ethan realizes he has the power to bring back his childhood love, a girl named Kahlah, from the dead.

He does so to prove that her death was not a suicide but faces unexpected results by doing so. The movie earned the award of Best Feature at the Sacramento Horror Film Festival. She has not had any major roles since then.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Dominique Nicole Geisendorff

Date of birth: November 1st, 1984

Place of birth: United States

Age: 38 years

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Scorpio

Occupation: American Celebrity, Actress

Spouse/Boyfriend: Cam Gigandet

Instagram: @dominiquenicoleg

Twitter: @CDERAGigandet

Net Worth: $1-$5 million

All about the Body measurements of the actress

Following are the body measurements of this charming actress

Height: 5 feet 5 inches or 165 cm

Weight: 55 kg or 121 lbs

Bra size: 34C

Shoe size: 5 US

Body measurements: 34-28-40 inches

Further detail about Dominique Geisendorff

● On November 1st, 1984, she was born Dominique Nicole Geisendorff in the United States. Dominique is the adorable daughter of Frederic Geisendorff, her father, and Sue Feldman, her mother. Geisendorff has four sisters, Lesley, Gabi, Claudia, and Grace.

● In 2006, Dominique met actor Cam Gigandet while working in California.

● They got involved in a romantic relationship and started dating. In 2008, the couple got engaged.

● Cam Joslin Gigandet, born in 1982, appeared in CSI: Crime Scene Investigations. He acted in a few other T.V. shows and then got his breakout role on the T.V. series, The O.C., in 2006.

● Since then, he has performed in movies such as Burlesque, The Magnificent Seven, Never Back Down, Twilight, Easy A, Priest, and Pandorum.

● Further, they have 3 children together. Dominique gave birth to her 1st child at age 24, a daughter named Everleigh Rae Gigandet, on April 14, 2009. Her second child is Rekker Radley. She later gave birth to her 3rd child at age 31, a daughter named Armie Heartly Gigandet, on November 30, 2015.

● The couple kept their relationship extremely private. The family is presently residing in California.

● Dominique had decided to pursue acting and worked at the restaurant to support herself. She worked as a waitress at various locations and moved into management as she progressed.

● Once she got involved in a relationship, Dominique left the industry to begin her family.

● Her net worth is $1-$5 million. Mainly her source of income is her career as a celebrity star.