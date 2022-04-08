Domelipa: Body Measurements, Career, Family, Net Worth, and More!

Social media gives rise to numerous stars at a young age by giving them a stage to showcase

their talents.

Apps like; Instagram and TikTok are common exemplifications of similar platforms.

Dominik Elizabeth Reséndez Robledo, a.k.a. Domelipa, is also one of those youthful stars who

rose to fame with the help of social media.

Her full name is Dominik Elizabeth Reséndez Robledo. She hails from Mexico. Her age is around

18 times old (Not Verified) as of 2019. She's Mexican by Nation. Her date of birth is 27th August

2001. Her Zodiac sign is Virgo.

She started making vids on TikTok in June 2018. Her lip-synch,

and transition vids are always on the trending map of the TikTok app. In 2019, she was featured

on Tu Magazine after winning the award for TikTok.

Biography and Body Measurements

Other than TikTok, she also has millions of subscribers on her YouTube channel, over 3.64 M.

She launched her channel on 28th June 2018. Since also regularly uploads funny challenges, life

vids, and vlogs. Her most popular videotape is Broma a Mis Amigos (Trade Mal), which Rodrigo

Contreras features.

She was born on 27th August 2001. Moreover, she is 20 years old. She was born and raised in

Mexico. She has not revealed important details about her family and particular life, except her

mama name Norma who appeared on her YouTube vids. Domelipa has two sisters, Kevin and

Gabriel.

Likewise, she runs an Instagram runner under the name @domelipa, with over a million

followers.

Dominik Elizabeth Reséndez Robledo, a.k.a. Domelipa, is a social media star notorious for her

lip sync vids in TikTok.

● Birth name: Dominik Elizabeth Reséndez Robledo

● Famously as: Domelipa, Dominik Lipa

● Gender: Female

● Date of birth: 27th August 2001

● Age: 20 years old as of 2021

● Ethnicity: Hispanic

● Religion: Christian

● Sexuality: Straight

● Height in feet: 5'3" or 160 cm

● Weight: 132 lbs or 60 Kg

● Zodiac sign: Virgo

● Place of birth: Monterrey, Mexico

● Current residence: Monterrey, Mexico

● Nationality: Mexican

● Body measurements: 34-26-34 inches or 86-66-86 cm

● Hair color: Black

● Eye color: Dark brown

● Mother: Norma

● Siblings: 2

● Relationship status: In a relationship

● Boyfriend: Daniel Esquiaqui

● Profession: Social media influencer

● Net worth: $1.5 million

● Instagram: @domelipa

● TikTok: @domelipa

Quick Facts about Domelipa

