Discover The Egg-Citing World Of Eggs

The humble egg is an incredibly versatile and nutritious food. They are often underrated, but their mild flavour is adaptable and can be added to a wide range of dishes that can be eaten any time of the day. From baking a cake to a quick quiche or even devilled eggs, there is a lot of ways that you can use eggs.

The nutrients

Eggs contain around 334,4 kilojoules of which 5 grams is monosaturated fats (the healthy fats), 6 grams of protein (there is more protein in the egg white than the egg yolk) and contains under 200 milligrams of cholesterol. A simple omelette made using four egg whites with 14 grams of protein, no fat or cholesterol and is made up of 294,6 kilojoules.

A great source of protein

As one of the highest sources of protein, eggs are often a go-to for high performance athletes and gym-goers. This is because it contains essential amino acids. Amino acids are used by the body to build important proteins such as enzymes, hormones and muscle tissue.

The egg yolk is also made up of zeaxanthin and lutein. These two natural choline and pigments, both of which supports healthy cell membranes. Egg yolks are also a natural source of vitamin D which can assist the body when it comes to absorbing calcium.

Another great thing about eggs is that they last longer than fish, meats and poultry. When stored properly in a refrigerator, eggs can last around a month after being bought.

It is not just a quick breakfast

People often associate eggs with breakfast, but they are a lot more versatile than that. For a light dinner, give vegetable omelettes a try while scrambled eggs can be a quick lunch – you can even put them in a wrap with veggies to take it to the next level. A boiled egg on crackers or toast can also be a great snack. The options are almost endless, and they are easy to cook. They also go great with almost anything due to their mild flavour, making it easy to upscale the meal with simple flavours.

A quick breakfast idea

If you are running short on time, try this quick eggy fix. Spray a mug with a non-stick spray and then crack your eggs into it. You can also pop the egg whites into it if that is your preference. Beat the eggs with a fork and then pop it in the microwave for a minute and a half. Halfway through, stir the egg mixture. This will produce eggs that are light and fluffy. You can either eat it straight out of the mug or pop it onto toast with salsa or avocado.

It does not need to be egg-stravagant

The beauty of the humble egg comes with its simplicity and versatility. Next time you are looking for something to eat, why not whip up a quick egg dish?