All you need to know about DeVante Swing

DeVante Swing is an American record producer, rapper, singer and songwriter. In his early work

as a Mixing Engineer, one of his principal works was mixing in “I Just Can’t Handle It”,

producing many remixes for Hi-Five.

He came to the limelight as the founder of Jodeci, an R&B group. These groups have released his

four studio albums, such as “Forever My Lady” and “The Present, The Past, the Future”. He is

the landlord of the record label named Swing Mob.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Names: Donald Earle DeGrate Jr.

Popular As: DeVante Swing

Gender: Male

Age: 51 years old as of 2020

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Date of Birth: September 29, 1969

Place of Birth: Hampton, Virginia, U.S.

Birthday: September 29

Occupation / Profession: record producer, songwriter, rapper, and singer

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: African-American

Religion: Not Known

Sexual Orientation: Straight

Net Worth: $1 million



Facts about DeVante Swing

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

● On September 29 1969, DeVante Swing was born Donald Earle DeGrate, Jr., in

Hampton, Virginia, USA, DeVante. Additionally, his zodiac sign is Libra.

● He started his early career as a Mixing Engineer. He worked for Hi-Five in “I Just Can’t

Handle It” and produced many remixes. In the 1990s, he joined the R&B group Jodeci, a

famous R&B group.

● Swing has worked as a producer-songwriter and discovered Timbaland, Ginuwine, Missy

Elliott, Static Major and Stevie J. He served as video co-director for the videos such as

“Freek’n You” with Brett Ratner and “Feenin'” with Hype Williams.

● Devante Swing has earned a net worth of $10 million as of 2021.