All you need to know about DeVante Swing
American record producer, rapper, singer and songwriter DeVante Swing rose to fame as the founder of Jodeci. This R&B group released four studio albums, such as "Forever My Lady" and "The Present, The Past, the Future". He is the landlord of the record label named Swing Mob.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full Names: Donald Earle DeGrate Jr.
Popular As: DeVante Swing
Gender: Male
Age: 51 years old as of 2020
Zodiac Sign: Leo
Date of Birth: September 29, 1969
Place of Birth: Hampton, Virginia, U.S.
Birthday: September 29
Occupation / Profession: record producer, songwriter, rapper, and singer
Nationality: American
Ethnicity: African-American
Religion: Not Known
Sexual Orientation: Straight
Net Worth: $1 million
Facts about DeVante Swing
● On September 29 1969, DeVante Swing was born Donald Earle DeGrate, Jr., in
Hampton, Virginia, USA, DeVante. Additionally, his zodiac sign is Libra.
● He started his early career as a Mixing Engineer. He worked for Hi-Five in “I Just Can’t
Handle It” and produced many remixes. In the 1990s, he joined the R&B group Jodeci, a
famous R&B group.
● Swing has worked as a producer-songwriter and discovered Timbaland, Ginuwine, Missy
Elliott, Static Major and Stevie J. He served as video co-director for the videos such as
“Freek’n You” with Brett Ratner and “Feenin'” with Hype Williams.
● Devante Swing has earned a net worth of $10 million as of 2021.