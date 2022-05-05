Denzel Whitaker (Denzel Dominique Whitaker) is a well-known Hollywood actor. His notable

film appearances include The Great Arguers and Training Day, TV shows ER, Brothers & Sisters,

and The War At Home.

However, Denzel was a cast member in the final and 10th season of the Nickelodeon sketch-

comedy series All That.

Biography and Body Measurements

Whitaker was played as Dadnapped in the Disney Channel Original Movie. He also performed

on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody as a player on Zack and Cody's wheelchair basketball platoon

and Werner Herzog's Bad Lieutenant Port of Call New Orleans.

He was born on 15th June 1990 in California, United States. Whitaker is 29 times old as of 2019.

His height is almost 5 feet 10 inches or (1.78m). Other body measures details are under review

and will be streamlined soon.

Quick Facts about Denzel Whitaker

 He also appeared in Wes Craven horror film in 2010, My Soul to Take, as an eyeless 16-

time-old named Jerome, who was born beforehand.

 Whitaker was born in Torrance, California, as Younalanda Whitaker (mom) and Dale

Whitaker (father). He's also related to Forest Whitaker.

 In the 2011 film Hijacking, The Boondocks Season 3, Denzel appeared as Sgt. Gutte.

 Moreover, he played the Animated Series on Black Dynamite as Donald, the Accountant.

 He's single as of 2020.

 There are no further details of his dating concerns. The details are still under review and

will be streamlined soon.

 Whitaker has made a notable appearance, being Youthful Zuri in the Blockbuster film;

Black Catamount. He has also worked as an assistant voice director for the 2010 film

Freaknik The Musical.

 Brothers & Sisters is an American TV drama series specializing in the Walker family and

their lives in Los Angeles and Pasadena, California.

 It vented for five seasons on ABC from 24th September 2006 to 8th May. 2011. For its

entire run, it vented in a Sunday night timeslot after Hopeless Housewives.

 Denzel has an estimated net worth of 850 thousand dollars as of 2019.