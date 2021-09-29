Debi Mazar Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography
By Anila Shehzadi 0 0
Debi Mazar Measurements

Debi Mazar was born in New York on 13th August 1964. Her full name is Deborah Anne Mazar Corcos. Moreover, she is an American actress on both screens. She is understood for enjoying sharp-tongued women. And her parents are Nancy and Harry Mazar. Later on, she started her career with a supporting role in Goodfellas. However, she made many films like Little Man Tate in 1991 and Singles in 1992. She also gives her appearance within the television drama series Civil Wars and LA Law. She is famous for her role as publicity man Shauna Roberts which she performed within the HBO series Entourage. Her net worth is 5 million dollars.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Debi Mazar Weight: 121lbs or (55 kg)
  • Debi Mazar Height: 5 Feet and 5 Inches
  • Debi Mazar Bra Size: 34 C
  • Debi Mazar Shoe Size: 8 US
  • Debi Mazar Body Measurements: 35-25-36 inches or (89-64-91 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Debi Mazar Date of Birth: 13th August 1964
  • Debi Mazar Age: 56 years
  • Debi Mazar Horoscope: Leo
  • Debi Mazar Eye color: Green
  • Debi Mazar Hair color: Black
  • Debi Mazar Nationality: American
  • Debi Mazar Spouse/Boyfriend: Gabriele Corcos
