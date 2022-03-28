Biography

Debbie Gibson Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

By Sadia Nazir 55

Debbie Gibson is a talented American actress, songwriter, singer, and producer. She was born on 31st August 1970 in Brooklyn, New York City, United States. The real birth name of Debbie is Deborah Ann Gibson, and she is the daughter of Joseph Gibson and Diane Gibson. She got an education from Sanford H.

Calhoun High School. Many times she made the cover photo of teen magazines as Tiger Beat. The very first album of Debbie was released in 1987 with the title “ Out of the Blue.”

After that, she released nine more albums in which Anything is Possible, Think With Your Heart, Lights: The Broadway Album, and Ms. Vicalist are included. Debbie Gibson still looks so young and charming, and credit goes to her boyfriend and anti-aging specialist, Dr.Rutledge Taylor.

They remained together for more than ten years. Before that, Gibson was involved with Gunnar Nelson, Darren Day, Todd Newton, Jonathan Kanterman, and Joey Gian. Many people ask how old Debbie Gibson is. Here you can read her body measurements and personal detail.

Debbie Gibson Body Measurements
Debbie Gibson

  • Weight: 56 kg
  • Height: 5’6″
  • Bra size: 34B
  • Shoe size: 8 US
  • Body measurements: 34-23.5-35 inches

Personal Information
Debbie Gibson

  • Birth Date: 31 August 1970
  • Age: 50 years
  • Nationality: American
  • Horoscope: Virgo
  • Eye color: Hazel
  • Hair color: Blonde
Sadia Nazir

Hello! I am Sadia and love to write about every niche. One specific Niche can't define me. I believe I can do whatever I want so I never choose one niche because challenges make me perfect in this writing world. Go ahead and read my articles, will love to hear from you 🙂

You might also like
Biography

Malaysia Pargo Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Morgan Fairchild Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Biography

Rebecca Romijn Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, And More!

Biography

Annasophia Robb Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!