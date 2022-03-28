Debbie Gibson Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Debbie Gibson is a talented American actress, songwriter, singer, and producer. She was born on 31st August 1970 in Brooklyn, New York City, United States. The real birth name of Debbie is Deborah Ann Gibson, and she is the daughter of Joseph Gibson and Diane Gibson. She got an education from Sanford H.

Calhoun High School. Many times she made the cover photo of teen magazines as Tiger Beat. The very first album of Debbie was released in 1987 with the title “ Out of the Blue.”

After that, she released nine more albums in which Anything is Possible, Think With Your Heart, Lights: The Broadway Album, and Ms. Vicalist are included. Debbie Gibson still looks so young and charming, and credit goes to her boyfriend and anti-aging specialist, Dr.Rutledge Taylor.

They remained together for more than ten years. Before that, Gibson was involved with Gunnar Nelson, Darren Day, Todd Newton, Jonathan Kanterman, and Joey Gian. Many people ask how old Debbie Gibson is. Here you can read her body measurements and personal detail.

Debbie Gibson Body Measurements



Weight: 56 kg

Height: 5’6″

Bra size: 34B

Shoe size: 8 US

Body measurements: 34-23.5-35 inches

Personal Information

