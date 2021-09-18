Dealing with Insomnia? A big Spoon of CBD Tincture Can Help.

For many people falling asleep and staying asleep are two different things. Frequently getting up in the middle of the night makes you feel lousy and low on energy the next day. Additionally, it also affects the biological clock of the body. According to the CDC, an average human adult requires 7-9 hours of unhindered sleep at night. Interestingly, the unhindered rest can do wonders for your body, and the feeling of relaxation can help improve your memory and repair muscle tissue faster. While there are various methods and medications for improving the sleep cycle, most have side effects. However, things with CBD are pretty different, and according to users, after taking CBD tincture, they sleep like a child and feel delighted after getting up. So, if you are dealing with insomnia, all you need is a Big Spoon CBD tincture for sleep. Let’s start with the basics of CBD tincture and how it can help in their sleep.

What is CBD?

CBD, which stands for Cannabidiol, is the second most active compound found in cannabis plants. CBD products have several effects, from relieving pain to improving the sleep cycle. It can also help in reducing Seizures and anxiety attacks. While the use and sale of Cannabis is a federal crime in the United States, CBD comes from the hemp plants. Hemp and Cannabis, both plants, belong to the same species, but hemp plants contain little to no THC, the most active component of cannabis plants that contains psychoactive properties. The high amount of THC in the cannabis plant makes it illegal. Before 2018, CBD products originating from Hemp plants were also illegal, but after the farm and agriculture bill of 2018, hemp became legal. At present, CBD products are federally legal in the United States, but every state has different cannabis laws also.

CBD tincture for sleep

CBD is available in the market in many forms like CBD oils, vapes, gummies, tinctures, etc. However, CBD tinctures are getting more and more popular, and if you are planning to try CBD products for a goodnight’s sleep, we recommend trying a broad-spectrum CBD tincture. The broad-spectrum CBD tinctures contain all the cannabinoids present in the hemp plant except THC.

CBD tinctures are extracted from high-quality hemp plants and get quickly absorbed when taken under the tongue. Besides, CBD tinctures have long shelf lives compared to other forms, and you can also adjust dosages by increasing or decreasing the number of drops taken. CBD tincture helps in insomnia by acting on a wide range of receptors present in the body. These receptors are found in the endocannabinoid system and help regulate the sleep cycle, appetite, energy, and moods. For many people, the root cause of insomnia is a high level of stress and a weak immune system. According to some experts, CBD products also act on the fundamental causes of restlessness and anxiety, making you feel energetic and help sleep peacefully. In medical terms, if your cortisol levels are high, you will have difficulty getting a peaceful sleep, and CBD tinctures can help decrease the cortisol level.

Research on CBD tinctures for better sleep:

While little data is available on the actions of CBD products because the market is relatively young, according to available research, compared to placebo, 160 milligrams (mg) of CBD increased the sleep duration in subjects. As already mentioned, the cortisol level, which measures stress, is higher at night if someone has insomnia. A 300-600 mg of CBD can effectively decrease the cortisol level. According to researchers, for people having poor sleep or anxiety, 25 mg of CBD is the most effective dose for addressing those sleep-related problems. There aren’t many side effects to CBD tinctures as per reports, and it is believed that CBD in lower dosage doesn’t have a toxic effect. Doses up to 1500 mg is well tolerated; however, it can vary according to individual physiology and capacity.

How to choose?

CBD products are gaining momentum very rapidly, and due to this, there is a flood of companies and distributors in the market. The quality of the tincture is a big issue to look for because herbal tinctures are made by combining alcohol and water to extract compounds from hemp plants, which is the most powerful method. In general, CBD tinctures contain 60-70% alcohol. However, you can also get tinctures in glycerine, oil, or vinegar if you don’t like alcohol as a solvent, but their potency will be lower than the ones extracted from alcohol.

According to a report published by NCBI in 2017, only 30 percent of CBD products are accurately labeled. Some of them even contain more than 0.3% THC, which is federally illegal. So while shopping for a perfect CBD tincture, always look for:

The company must provide a certificate of analysis from a reputable third-party lab. The THC content must be less than 0.3%, and it should be mentioned in the Certificate of analysis.

Conclusion

CBD tinctures can help treat sleep disorders and insomnia, and most available research agrees with it. However, the market is comparatively very new and young, making it impossible to study all the effects of CBD products.

CBD products are considered a health supplement, and the FDA doesn’t regulate them, meaning companies are not required to undergo compulsory certifications and other similar things. Due to this, many unlisted companies sell impure CBD tinctures, which pose a very high health risk to the users. Additionally, if the product contains more than 0.3% of THC, you will also be liable for a federal offense and serve prison time plus heavy fines. Similarly, different states also have different views on CBD products, and in some places, CBD products are illegal. So, before moving interstate, get information about the local marijuana laws to see the status of CBD products in the respective state.