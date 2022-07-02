All You Need To Know About Dave East

American rapper Dave East (June 3, 1988) is from East Harlem, New York, signed to

Def Jam. He started attaining attention as a part of XXL’s Freshman Class in 2016.

Briefly, after his album, Paranoia (2018) debuted at #9 on Billboard’s 200, he came to the

limelight. His recent featured projects include Nas, The Dream, Rick Ross, DJ Premier,

Teyana Taylor, Gunna, Rick Ross, Fabolous, Jacquees, Mozzy, E-40, Lil Baby, and

Snoop Dogg. The classics and newcomers respect him in hip hop alike.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Real name: David Lawrence Brewster Jr.

Date of birth: June 3, 1988

Place of birth: East Harlem, New York, NY

Age: 33 years old (As of 2022)

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Gemini

Height: 6’5” inches (194.9 cm)

Weight: 82 kg (187.3 lbs)

Occupation: Rapper

Marital Status: married, Millie Colon

NetWorth: $2.4 million dollars

Instagram: @daveeast

Further details about Dave East

● David Brewster, Jr. was born in Harlem, New York. He joined Springbrook High

School, where he played basketball.

● He ultimately played along with future NBA players such as Greivis Vasquez, Ty

Lawson, and Kevin Durant at the Amateur Athletic Union. He further attended

the University of Richmond and eventually moved to Towson University.

● Dave started his career in music and released the mixtapes. His first successful

mixtape ‘Change of Plans’ was released in 2010. Moreover, his mixtapes include

‘Insomnia,’ ‘Don’t Sleep,’ American Greed,’ and ‘No Regrets.’ His works weren’t

gaining much attention; he faced financial difficulties and began to sell drugs for

a while in 2013.

● In 2014, there was a turning point for him when Nas, his favorite rapper, heard

his music and he signed him to his Mass Appeal Records. He next featured the

mixtape ‘Black Rose’ in 2014 and ‘Hate Me Now’ in 2015 were moderately

successful.

● His success journey moved on as his next mixtape, ‘Kairi Chanel,’ reached the

38th US Billboard 200. It also featured guest appearances from Sevyn Streeter, 2

Chainz, Beanie Sigel, and Fabolous.

● His EP Paranoia: A True Story, his most successful work, was released in 2017,

peaking at the 9th position on the US Billboard 200. It featured guest

appearances from Nas, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, and Chris Brown. In the

same year, he released a mixtape named ‘Karma.’

● His EP ‘Paranoia 2’ was released in 2018. It featured appearances from Llyod

Banks, Tory Lanez, TI, Matt Patterson, Bino Rideaux, and Marsha Ambrosius. It

entered the US Billboard 200, standing at 61st position.

● Coming to his relationship, he was romantically married to an American singer

Kehlani in December 2017. They both shared a son. He has been in a long-term

relationship with Millie Colon. The couple has two daughters, Kairi (b.2016) and

Kobi (b.2020).

● Dave East has declared that he converted to Islam while he was in prison. He

believes that it has changed his life and obtained a lot of discipline.

FAQs

Q: Who is Dave East?

A: Dave East is a well-renowned rapper from East Harlem.

Q: How Tall is Dave East?

A: 194.9 cm (in feet inches- 6′ 5′′)

Q: Where is Dave East from?

A: East Harlem, New York, NY

Q: Is Dave East active on social media?

A: Yes, He is pretty active on the social media platform. On Instagram, he has 3.3m

Followers and 213 Posts.