Every detail you want to know about Dave Chappelle,Body Measurements,Marital Status,Net Worth

David Khari Webber, also called Dave Chappelle, is an American stand-up comedian, actor, and television/film producer.

On August 24, 1973, comedy star Dave Chappelle was born in Washington, D.C, U.S. His parents are William David Chappelle III, mother’s name is Yvonne Seon. Her brother is William S. Chappelle, and her sister is Felicia Chappelle Jones. He did his early study at Woodlin Elementary School and then graduated in theatre arts from Washington’s Duke Ellington School of the Arts.

After graduation, Dave began his career as a stand-up comedian in New York City at the Apollo Theatre. He entered comedy circuits through films with ‘Robin Hood: Men in Tights’ as ‘Ahchoo.’ In 1996, he appeared in ‘The Nutty Professor’ alongside his inspiration and idol, Eddie Murphy. Then he starred in a significant role in ‘Half-Baked’ in 1997.

After the success, he did many minor roles in shows and films, including The Larry Sanders Show, Killin’ Them Softly’, films, ‘You’ve Got Mail,’ ‘Blue Streak.’He is married to Elaine(2001), of Filipino descent. They have two sons- named Ibrahim and Sulayman and a daughter, Sonal.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Dave Chappelle

Date of birth: August 24, 1973

Place of birth: Washington, D.C., U. S.

Age: 49 years old

Horoscope: Virgo

Nationality:

Height: 6′ 0″

Weight: 80 kg

Occupation: Comedian, Actor, Producer

Instagram: N/A

Net Worth: $50 million

Spouse/Girlfriend: Married, Elaine Erfe

Facts about Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle toured many cities in the United States to broadcast the documentary film ‘Dave Chappelle’s Block Party.

He made history by recording a stand-up comedy of 3 hours and 50 minutes ( Laugh Factory ).

The ‘Chappelle’s Show,’ based on comedy, brought him into the limelight and provided him with a contract worth $55 million with Viacom.

Being on Forbes’ Celebrity 100′ list, he has gotten a net worth of $12 million.

Currently, the comedian performed on Saturday Night Live, an Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy television show.

The Celebrity net worth portal updates reflect that Dave’s income is $50 million.

Dave presently resides on a 39-acre farm plot with his family in Ohio. He is also the owner of many houses around the United States.

Overview:

Dave Chappelle is well-known for his versatile acting comedy and his oddball sense of humor. His appearances have lessened on-screen, but his odd remarks and comic timing remain fresh today.