Danny Duncan: Body Measurements, Career, Family, Net Worth, and More!

Danny Duncan is a notorious American YouTuber seeking after-acting. He has many recordings of him tricking his family, skating, and displaying the mocking humor that has regarded him with a 4.5 million dollars total means.

His many successes incorporate ‘Falling with 30000 Pennies’, ‘Going down Stairs on a Hoverboard,’ and ‘Shopping for food With Danny Duncan 4’.

His recordings get over many perspectives and unexpectedly dispatched one air alongside his product line known as “Virginity Rocks.”

Biography and Body Measures

Danny was born on 27th July 1992 to Sue Duncan, who had insulated from her significant other and Danny’s pater. Danny also has kin in his family, one family whose name is not substantiated by him and Mathew.

He’s brought and grounded up in Englewood, Florida, where he went to Bay High School for his scale. He savors groaning further than anything seen on his YouTube channel.

Real Name: Danny Duncan

Birth Date: 27th July 1992

Age: 29 Years

Birth Place: Englewood, Florida, U.S.

Nationality: American

Profession: YouTube Star

Religion: Christianity

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Weight: 70 kg or (155 lbs)

Height: (178 cm) or 5.10 feet

Chest Size: 34 inches

Waist Size: 32 inches

Shoe Size: 10 (U.S.)

Hair Color: Light Brown

Eye Color: Blue

Body Type: Slim

