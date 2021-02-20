Danielle Bregoli Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Danielle Bregoli belongs to Florida, Bregoli. She was born on 26th March 2003 in Florida, commonly known as Bhad Bhabie or Bad Baby. Danielle Bregoli is a famous American singer, rapper, and songwriter. Her real name is Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli. Moreover, the father’s name is Ira Peskowitz, and the mother is Barbara Ann Bregoli. Danielle became famous when she appeared in the serial “Dr Phil” in 2006.

Moreover, she became the youngest rapper in America. Her birthplace is Florida, but she moves to America when she was a kid. Then she starts pursuing her career at a very young age. And her first song was released in 2018 titled “Mistap.” She took an interest in acting at a very young age. And after appearing on the small screen, she expands her professional career in the music and fashion industry. Then she became a famous makeup brand also.

Check out the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this phenomenal actress:

Danielle Bregoli Weight: 50 kg or (110 lbs)

Danielle Bregoli Height: 5 feet 2 inches

Danielle Bregoli Shoe Size: 5

Danielle Bregoli Bra Size: 34D

Danielle Bregoli Body measurement: 34-26-32 inches

Further critical details of the actress: