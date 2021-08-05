Damage Control 101: 6 Tips for Preventing Damage During Your Move

Once you’ve moved all of your furniture and moving boxes into your home, the fun of unpacking begins. However, finding a massive scratch on your mahogany dining room table or discovering that your package of expensive glassware has been smashed to pieces only adds to the stress of moving. Though it may seem only natural to lose a few precious items as casualties of a move, keeping all of your belongings safe while transporting them to your new home is easier than you think. Here are six preventative measures you can take to protect your furniture and possessions once you’ve been handed the keys to your new home.

Invest in enclosed auto transport

If you’re moving across state lines or internationally and have decided to use auto transport services for your car, ensure your vehicle is being shipped in a close-topped container. While an open-top transport service can be less expensive, your car is exposed to the elements and road hazards that can chip your paint job or crack your windshield. With an enclosed auto transport service, your vehicle is safely loaded into a container and is protected from storm damage or flying rocks on the road. So, whether you’re car shipping from Texas or California, seek out enclosed auto transport services to keep your car protected while it makes its way home.

Organize and declutter your home

Moving is the perfect time to organize your belongings and let go of junk you’ve accumulated over the years. Not only does purging unused items make the unpacking process far quicker, but you’ll also have fewer items to pack that might break during the move. You’ll feel less overwhelmed, and your boxes will be much lighter without that ugly lamp you never wanted or coffee machine you never used.

Thoroughly measure doorways and stairwells

While you managed to move all of your furniture into your current home with no issues, your new home may not provide you with the same experience. Instead of waiting until moving day and crossing your fingers that your sectional sofa will make it up your staircase without a hitch, measure all of your door openings and stairwells. You’ll be able to determine what pieces of furniture need to be taken apart before moving and avoid damaging your brand new door frames.

Cover delicate furniture with padding

As you’re packing, it would be wise to keep plenty of bubble wrap, padding, and moving blankets on hand. T-shirts and other soft items may not break during the move, but protecting your ceramic dishes and fragile furniture pieces is of the utmost importance. By completely covering your furniture with moving blankets, you’ll ensure that your favorite leather recliner and glossy dining room chairs arrive at their final destination scratch-free and whole.

Pick the right boxes for your belongings

You may feel that every packing box you use is made the same. After all, a cardboard box is a cardboard box, right? Actually, many stores sell specialized boxes that practically guarantee the safety of some of your most fragile possessions, from your TV to crystal drinking glassware. Ensure that every box you use is sturdy and won’t collapse. When packing heavier items, use smaller containers to avoid damage and make moving boxes around far easier.

Hire professional movers and packers

When you’re moving, you may feel that you’re more than capable of undergoing the process yourself. However, you can better ensure that your precious belongings are in the most capable hands with a professional moving company. Professional movers and packers are less likely to make mistakes while they help you move, and they’re fully aware of the safest and quickest ways of moving furniture and boxes to your new home.

The bottom line

Preventing damage to your possessions during your move to a new home is far easier than you think and simply requires diligence and careful attention. Once you’re all settled in, you can enjoy all of your furniture and belongings in perfect condition by taking preventative measures before moving and using common sense.