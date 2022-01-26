Biography

Cynthia Bailey Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

By Anila Shehzadi
On 19th February 1967, Cynthia Bailey was born and her motherland in Tuscumbia, Alabama, the U.S. Her full name is Cynthia Denise Bailey. She’s an American model and actress. Her parents’ names are Barbara Bailey (her mama) and Leon Bailey (her father). Cynthia Bailey is stylish for her reality TV series The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Moreover, she also performed as a model in colorful magazines and advertisements.

Furthermore, she’s also worked as a runway model in Paris and Milan. And she made multitudinous notable movies like “For Love or Plutocrat” (1993) and “Without You, I am Nothing” (1990). She also performed on TV programs, including The Cosby Show, etc.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Cynthia Bailey

 

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Cynthia Bailey Weight: 149 lbs or (68kg)
  • Cynthia Bailey Height: 5 Feet and 9 Inches
  • Cynthia Bailey Bra Size: 33 B
  • Cynthia Bailey Shoe Size: 9.5 US
  • Cynthia Bailey Body Measurements: 36-26-38 inches or (91-66-97 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

Cynthia Bailey

  • Cynthia Bailey Date of Birth: 19th February 1967
  • Cynthia Bailey Age: 53 years
  • Cynthia Bailey Eye color: Black
  • Cynthia Bailey Hair color: Dark Brown
  • Cynthia Bailey Nationality: American
  • Cynthia Bailey Horoscope: Pisces
  • Cynthia Bailey Spouse/Boyfriend: Jayson Williams (1996), Russell Simmons (1988), Leon Robinson (1999-2003), Peter Thomas (2008-2016), and Will Jones (2017-Present)

Cynthia Bailey

