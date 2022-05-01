Cynthia Addai-Robinson is an English-born American actress. She & known as Naevia in the Starz
TV series Spartacus and DC Comics character Amanda Waller in The CW TV series Arrow. Since
November 2016, she has played the part of Nadine Memphis on the USA Network series
Shooter.
Biography and Body Measurements
Moreover, she was born on 12th January 1985 in London, United Kingdom. She is 37 years as of
2022. Furthermore, she celebrates his birthday every 12th January every time.
She got her bachelor & degree from Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Maryland, in
1998, and Tisch School of the Trades with a Bachelorette of Fine Trades in Theater. Moreover,
she trained at Lee Strasberg Theater Institute and in cotillion forms ballet, jazz and valve.
She entered some special forces-style training by Navy SEALs and New Zealand Special Air
Service help during the Spartacus War of the Damned.
After sharing in several colorful Off-Broadway plays, she got her first part on TV in 2002
on the occasion of The Education of Max Bickford.
In the following times, she made minor appearances on TV shows like Law & Order Trial
by Jury, Law & Order Criminal Intent, CSI Miami, Numb3rs, and Justice.
In 2006, she was the first cast to play Melanie Barnett in the American sitcom The Game
but was replaced by Tia Mowry for unknown reasons previous to the show producers.
In 2009, she got her first recreating part on the ABC drama Flash Forward, playing
Debbie, a nanny. She acted in Tina Mabry independent film Mississippi Damned as
Milena.
In 2011, she made her big-screen debut as the mama of Zoe Saldana & character (played
by Amandla Stenberg) in Columbiana.
Her biggest part came from 2012 to 2013 when she was cast as Naevia in the third
season Spartacus Vengeance, and the fourth season Spartacus War of the Damned after
Lesley-Ann Brandt decided to leave the series.
She worked as Leslie in Jodi Arias Dirty Little Secret, a TV movie about the murder of
Travis Alexander. She was cast as the recreating character in 2013 Amanda Waller in the
mega-hit The CW show Arrow.
She was selected as Emily D. West in the History Channel 2015 miniseries Texas Rising.
Her acting was nominated for Stylish Actress in a Drama Series for a Women's Image
Network Award.
She was cast to act in Gavin Connor The Accountant in 2015, alongside Ben Affleck
and J.K. Simmons, playing a US Treasury Department critic. The film was released in
October 2016.
In March 2016, it was blazoned that she d be taking over Emily Rios & part from the TV
series Shooter as the womanish lead.