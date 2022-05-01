Cynthia Addai-Robinson: Body Measurements, Career, Family, Net Worth, and More!

Cynthia Addai-Robinson is an English-born American actress. She & known as Naevia in the Starz

TV series Spartacus and DC Comics character Amanda Waller in The CW TV series Arrow. Since

November 2016, she has played the part of Nadine Memphis on the USA Network series

Shooter.

Biography and Body Measurements

Moreover, she was born on 12th January 1985 in London, United Kingdom. She is 37 years as of

2022. Furthermore, she celebrates his birthday every 12th January every time.

She got her bachelor & degree from Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Maryland, in

1998, and Tisch School of the Trades with a Bachelorette of Fine Trades in Theater. Moreover,

she trained at Lee Strasberg Theater Institute and in cotillion forms ballet, jazz and valve.

She entered some special forces-style training by Navy SEALs and New Zealand Special Air

Service help during the Spartacus War of the Damned.

 Full Names: Cynthia Addai-Robinson

 Popular As: Addai-Robinson

 Gender: Female

 Occupation / Profession: Actress

 Nationality: American, British

 Race / Ethnicity: Mixed

 Age: 37 years old as of 2022

 Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

 Date of Birth: 12th January 1985

 Body Measurements: 34-24-35 inches

 Height: 5 feet and 6 inches

 Weight: 55 kg

 Eye Color: Brown

 Hair Color: Black

 Breast Size: 34 inches

Quick Facts about Cynthia Addai-Robinson

 Cynthia was born and raised in London, United Kingdom. Cynthia's mama is from Ghana,

and her father was an American citizen.

 Cynthia stands at an average height of 5 feet and 6 inches).

 She weighs 55 kilograms or (121 lbs).

 Her body measures are 34-24-35 inches.

 She has black hair and brown eyes.

 Her net worth is 1 million to 5 million dollars approximately. It includes her means,

plutocrat, and income.

 After sharing in several colorful Off-Broadway plays, she got her first part on TV in 2002

on the occasion of The Education of Max Bickford.

 In the following times, she made minor appearances on TV shows like Law & Order Trial

by Jury, Law & Order Criminal Intent, CSI Miami, Numb3rs, and Justice.

 In 2006, she was the first cast to play Melanie Barnett in the American sitcom The Game

but was replaced by Tia Mowry for unknown reasons previous to the show producers.

 In 2009, she got her first recreating part on the ABC drama Flash Forward, playing

Debbie, a nanny. She acted in Tina Mabry independent film Mississippi Damned as

Milena.

 In 2011, she made her big-screen debut as the mama of Zoe Saldana & character (played

by Amandla Stenberg) in Columbiana.

 Her biggest part came from 2012 to 2013 when she was cast as Naevia in the third

season Spartacus Vengeance, and the fourth season Spartacus War of the Damned after

Lesley-Ann Brandt decided to leave the series.

 She worked as Leslie in Jodi Arias Dirty Little Secret, a TV movie about the murder of

Travis Alexander. She was cast as the recreating character in 2013 Amanda Waller in the

mega-hit The CW show Arrow.

 She was selected as Emily D. West in the History Channel 2015 miniseries Texas Rising.

Her acting was nominated for Stylish Actress in a Drama Series for a Women's Image

Network Award.

 She was cast to act in Gavin Connor The Accountant in 2015, alongside Ben Affleck

and J.K. Simmons, playing a US Treasury Department critic. The film was released in

October 2016.

 In March 2016, it was blazoned that she d be taking over Emily Rios & part from the TV

series Shooter as the womanish lead.