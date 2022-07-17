Biography

All You Need To Know About Tv Host_Actor-Craig Ferguson

By Tony Altidore 1

Craig Ferguson (17 May 1962) is widely famous as the host of the award-winning show ‘The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson’ and a stand-up comedian, actor, director, writer, producer, and voice artist.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

  • Real name: Craig Ferguson
  • Date of birth: 17 May 1962
  • Place of birth: New York, United States
  • Age: 61 years old (As of 2022)
  • Nationality: American, British
  • Horoscope: Taurus
  • Height: 6’1” inches (187 cm)
  • Weight: 77 kg (169 lbs)
  • Occupation: Tv Host, Actor, Comedian,
  • Marital Status: Married
  • NetWorth: $30 million dollars
  • Instagram: @craigyferg

Craig Ferguson

Further details about Craig Ferguson

● Craig Ferguson was born in Glasgow district, Scotland, to a postal worker, Janet,
‘Robert Ferguson.’
● He attended Muirfield Primary School and Cumbernauld High School. He
dropped out of high school at 16, “mainly to drink.”
● He began his career as a drummer in show business in a punk band titled “The
Bastards from Hell.” Then he worked in a local Glasgow pub as a bartender and
met with the artistic director of The Tron Theater, Michael Boyd.
● His debut television appearance was in an episode of sitcom ‘Red Dwarf’ (1989)
as ‘Confidence.’ After that, he hosted ‘The Ferguson Theory’ in 1993, combining
his stand-up acts with filmed sketches.
● Besides that, he also showed his series on Scottish archaeology in 1993, titled
‘Dirt Detective,’ which focused on historical sites throughout Scotland.
● His major breakthrough was for the role of Nigel Wick (1996 to 2003), the evil
but lovable boss in ‘The Drew Carey Show.’
● Apart from hosting shows and stand-up comedy, Ferguson also wrote and
appeared in three films, also directing one of them: ‘The Big Tease’ in 1999,
‘Saving Grace’ in 2000, and ‘I’ll Be There’ in 2003.

● He made his debut as a writer by publishing his novel ‘Between the Bridge and
the River in 2006. In 2009, he published his memoir ‘American on Purpose: The
Improbable Adventures of an Unlikely Patriot’ and was nominated for a Best
Spoken Word Album Grammy in 2010.
● He lent his voice to ‘Brave,’ in 2012 a computer-animated award-winning fantasy
comedy, and in 2010 to ‘Gobber the Belch’ 3D computer-animated fantasy film
‘How to Train Your Dragon’; won the Best Animated Feature.
● Ferguson was previously married to Sascha Corwin and Anne Hogarth; he has
one son, Milo, with Corwin. Currently, he tied the knot with an art dealer, ‘Megan
Wallace-Cunningham.’ The duo has a son, Liam James.

Craig Ferguson

FAQs

Q: Who is Craig Ferguson?
A: Craig Ferguson is an American Tv Host, Actor, Comedian, and writer.
Q: How Tall is Craig Ferguson?
A: 187cm (in feet inches- 6′ 1′′)
Q: Where is Craig Ferguson from?
A: New York, United States
Q: Is Craig Ferguson active on social media?
A: Yes, He is pretty active on the social media platform. On Instagram, he has 56.4k
Followers and 1287 Posts.

Tony Altidore

Tony Altidore is a seasoned journalist with nearly 10 years experience. While studying journalism at the University of Pennsylvania, Tony found a passion for finding engaging stories. As a contributor to The Tiger News, Tony mostly covers state and national developments.

You might also like
Biography

All You Need To Know About Comedian-Actor-Ben Stiller

Biography

Every Fact You Need To Know About Rachel Dipillo

Biography

Every Fact You Need To Know About River Phoenix

Biography

Everything you need to know about Juliana Paes