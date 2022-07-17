All You Need To Know About Tv Host_Actor-Craig Ferguson

Craig Ferguson (17 May 1962) is widely famous as the host of the award-winning show ‘The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson’ and a stand-up comedian, actor, director, writer, producer, and voice artist.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Real name: Craig Ferguson

Date of birth: 17 May 1962

Place of birth: New York, United States

Age: 61 years old (As of 2022)

Nationality: American, British

Horoscope: Taurus

Height: 6’1” inches (187 cm)

Weight: 77 kg (169 lbs)

Occupation: Tv Host, Actor, Comedian,

Marital Status: Married

NetWorth: $30 million dollars

Instagram: @craigyferg

Further details about Craig Ferguson

● Craig Ferguson was born in Glasgow district, Scotland, to a postal worker, Janet,

‘Robert Ferguson.’

● He attended Muirfield Primary School and Cumbernauld High School. He

dropped out of high school at 16, “mainly to drink.”

● He began his career as a drummer in show business in a punk band titled “The

Bastards from Hell.” Then he worked in a local Glasgow pub as a bartender and

met with the artistic director of The Tron Theater, Michael Boyd.

● His debut television appearance was in an episode of sitcom ‘Red Dwarf’ (1989)

as ‘Confidence.’ After that, he hosted ‘The Ferguson Theory’ in 1993, combining

his stand-up acts with filmed sketches.

● Besides that, he also showed his series on Scottish archaeology in 1993, titled

‘Dirt Detective,’ which focused on historical sites throughout Scotland.

● His major breakthrough was for the role of Nigel Wick (1996 to 2003), the evil

but lovable boss in ‘The Drew Carey Show.’

● Apart from hosting shows and stand-up comedy, Ferguson also wrote and

appeared in three films, also directing one of them: ‘The Big Tease’ in 1999,

‘Saving Grace’ in 2000, and ‘I’ll Be There’ in 2003.

● He made his debut as a writer by publishing his novel ‘Between the Bridge and

the River in 2006. In 2009, he published his memoir ‘American on Purpose: The

Improbable Adventures of an Unlikely Patriot’ and was nominated for a Best

Spoken Word Album Grammy in 2010.

● He lent his voice to ‘Brave,’ in 2012 a computer-animated award-winning fantasy

comedy, and in 2010 to ‘Gobber the Belch’ 3D computer-animated fantasy film

‘How to Train Your Dragon’; won the Best Animated Feature.

● Ferguson was previously married to Sascha Corwin and Anne Hogarth; he has

one son, Milo, with Corwin. Currently, he tied the knot with an art dealer, ‘Megan

Wallace-Cunningham.’ The duo has a son, Liam James.

