Everything You Want To Know About Corinne Kingsbury

Corinne Kingsbury is a renowned actress, voice-over artist, writer, producer, and director. She is a big name in the entertainment world. She has superb artistic capabilities, and by applying them in an excellent creative and systematized way, she set down the many scripts.

Due to her impressive projects, the audience liked her writing a lot. Further, Corinne is a shining star in the Hollywood film industry due to her work as an executive producer in ‘Fam,’ the comedy serial. She worked alongside Aaron Kaplan and Wendi Trilling in this hit comedy series.

Her other project was about an autobiography, in which Corrine served as a writer while Aaron and Wendi were producers. She is a famous director and has directed different movies and very successful shows. These shows and films did great business at the Box office.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Corinne Rene Kingsbury

Date of birth: 11th July 1981

Place of birth: America

Age: 41years

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Cancer

Occupation: Actress, Voice-Over Artist, Writer, Producer, And Director

Height: 5 feet 3 inches or 161.5 cm

Weight: 58kg or 128 lbs

Spouse/Boyfriend: John Francis Daley

Instagram: @corinne.kingsbury

Twitter: @thereaIckings

Net Worth: $5 million

Further detail about Corinne Kingsbury

On 11th July 1981, Corinne was born Corinne Rene Kingsbury in America. She was very creative from her youth. She was a very genius student.

She participated in creative writing competitions conducted on the class level to increase her caliber. She proved herself with her writing skills.

Another field she has liked the most since her childhood is acting, and she loved to perform certain acts performed by her favorite stars. She also loved to watch TV shows and movies not just for entertainment but also to learn acting. She took it as a source of inspiration. Corrine depicted her acting skills in ‘It Happened in L.A and ‘Old School.’

She gave her voice to cartoon characters and dubbed other dramas or shows into her language.

She is a multitalented woman who works on more than one project simultaneously. She also worked on a comedy-drama named ‘In the Dark’ along with her mother, aired on 4th April 2019, and it includes some of the famous names such as Brooke Markham and Perry Mattfeld.

In her career, Corinne wrote the script of three movies mainly named ‘The Newsroom,’ ‘Back in the Game,’ and ‘In the Dark.’

She married Tate Donovan at first, but their marriage suffered a lot, and finally, they decided to

separate their ways. After 3 years of relation, she got divorced.

She took 8 years to unite herself and meet a person she could trust. So, Corinne got married to

John Francis Daley in 2016. Their marriage ceremony took place in the church of California. Together they have a child.

Corinne Kingsbury’s net worth is over $5 Million. She has numerous sources of income, such as an actress, writer, voice-over artist, producer, and director.