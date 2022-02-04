Computer Glasses Vs. Blue Light Glasses: Which One to Choose?

This article will compare computer glasses with blue light glasses to see which one may be better at relieving digital eye strain. Moreover, we will get you through some tips on finding the correct powers values for your glasses.

What are computer glasses?

Computer glasses are a dedicated pair of glasses with magnification power to relieve eye strain while looking at a near object, like your computer screen. Computer glasses are, in fact, extremely similar to reading glasses. Some people even wear their reading glasses while using their computers. It has to do with how far away the object you’re focusing on is. Computer glasses are more dedicated to a further distance of about 24 inches or 60 centimeters, perfect for most computer screens.

If you’re someone:

Who spends a lot of time throughout your day on a digital screen up close, and regularly get eye strain Who has a pinching feeling between the nose pressure on the outside of your temples Who experiences headaches

Then buying a pair of computer glasses may be a good way to relieve your discomfort.

Blue light glasses

Blue light glasses come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. Blue light glasses are basically spectacles with a front reflector and anti-reflective coating to bounce blue light away, or lenses with a yellow or amber tint to filter out blue light. They eliminate the harsh blue light that you get from looking at things like computer screens or any artificial LED light bulbs in the home. You can protect your eyes by wearing blue light glasses with SmartBuyGlasses. They have an amazing collection of blue light filtering glasses that are beneficial to your eyes. They provide zFORT® Blue light blocking, that is regarded as an incredible blue light blocking technology.

Many people claim that blue light blocking technology is an add-on that can be made in the lenses themselves. You can even double up and have computer lenses that also have blue light blocking technology. That is most often recommended for people looking for a dedicated pair of computer glasses.

How to find the right blue light or computer glasses?

The real trick to finding a good pair of computer glasses and relieving digital eye strain has to do with finding the true powers of the glasses for you. Here are some tips for figuring out those true power values.

Many eye care professionals will use a quick rule of thumb to calculate the initial setup for the correct powers for computer glasses and reading glasses based on somebody’s age. We all lose our ability to focus properly as we get older. As a result, as you become older, your computer glasses will require more power.

In general, when you’re under the age of 40 and don’t have any trouble seeing objects up close, a pair of computer glasses with a plus 0.25 or plus 0.5 0 often helps. The lenses have just enough magnification capability to see that things are magnified. We’re avoiding eye fatigue by not going too far and giving too much power.

For people in their early to mid-40s, usually getting around a plus one reading prescription or computer glasses does well.

Those aged 50 and above are typically going to need something more substantial, somewhere around a 1.25 going up to a 1.50.

You can have a prescription or computer glasses around a 1.75 for anybody around the age of 60.

However, if you are looking for the best pair of prescription blue light or computer glasses, have an eye test at your local opticians.

Conclusion

Now that you know the differences between computer and blue light glasses, you can head to SmartBuyGlasses and make your pick on the right pair for you. Take advantage of the virtual try-on to see how you look wearing a pair of specs before you buy them. In case you can’t find your prescription, its prescription lens scanner can scan your current pair of glasses to extract the prescription and help you get your new glasses without having to head to an optician.