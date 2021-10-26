The Common Washing Machine Issues: All You Need to Know

Washing machines are ever-dependable workhorses that we can rely on for all our laundry needs. They come in different sizes, designs, and models, but regardless of their specifications, some machine issues occur amongst all of them.

Here are the common washing machine issues and what you can do about them.

Startup failure

Trying to start the washer but it doesn’t turn on? This is a very common issue. Usually, the problem arises from power supply trouble. Is it properly plugged in? Does the outlet have sufficient power? If both are okay, then you can suspect a problem with the motor or electrical control.

Motor overheating is a common cause of washer failure. Unplug the washer and let the motor cool down. Try to run the washer again. If it still fails, check the timer knob making sure that it is in the proper direction. Misalignment with the knobs can cause it not to run. Restart the washer and make sure it is aligned properly.

For washing machines with lid switches, check if the lid switch is properly positioned and not obstructed. These washers operate only if the covers are closed. A faulty lid switch can also stop the washing machine from running. In this case, replacement is necessary.

Agitating or not spinning

If the washer does not spin or spins slowly, it can be due to several problems such as overloading, belts, and motor. Overloading may cause the washer to become unbalanced. Hence, it will not spin properly. Likewise, it can also cause the motor to work harder and potentially hastening its wear and tear.

Washing machine motors are connected to belts. If any of these belts become damaged or break, the agitator won’t spin. Check the belts and see if it needs replacement. The pulley is also equally important, so be sure to inspect it too.

One of the most common findings of technicians from Hartman’s appliance repair company is troubles with machine motor. This causes the basket to stop spinning suddenly. This often requires professional help. A trained technician can troubleshoot motor issues, or replace them if needed.

Doesn’t drain

A washer that doesn’t drain may have a clogged drain hose, faulty drain pump, or settings trouble such as disengaged drain or spin cycle. Check if there is trouble with the spin-drain cycle by resetting the washing machine. Either open the washing machine door six times or unplug it. Then, run a cycle without the clothes to see if it drains.

Also, check if the drain hose is clogged. If so, disengage the hose and run water through it to dislodge and clear the obstruction. Alternatively, you can flush it with hot water during a cycle.

Automatic dispenser malfunction

Your clothes won’t get cleaned properly if the dispenser is faulty. You’d be surprised to find the detergent and fabric softener still intact in the holder. Prevent this common issue by using only the recommended formula. If the washer manual requires powder, don’t use liquid solution.

Clean the dispenser by pouring one cup of hot distilled white vinegar. Then, run a cycle without clothes. Do this at least once a month. The acidic compound will dissolve built-up residue and clogs.

Leakage

We all hate wet floors around the washer but it’s a very common issue. There are many potential sources of leaks like the water-inlet valve, tub seal, door seal, and drain hose. Check if there is a mineral deposit or rust within the valve that needs cleaning. If the valve is faulty, then it’s time to replace it. Leaks from the tub seal require professional help. Meanwhile, the front-load washer may leak from the door seal due to the build-up of debris.

If the washer is leaking during the spin cycle, perhaps it is due to clogs, damages, or cracks in the drain hose. Make sure the connections are tight and properly sealed.

Noise problem

While swishing sound is normal, clicking, buzzing, and loud gurgling noises are not. Coins, keys, and other small objects can cause clicking noises in the washer drain. Make sure to check your pockets before throwing them into the washer. If these objects get trapped in between the agitator space, you may hear a buzzing or humming sound. If not removed, it can cause the motor to stop or even lead to serious damage.

Meanwhile, an unusual loud gurgling sound during draining may indicate a clogged washer drain. Be sure to check the drain for foreign objects or obstructions.

If you are unsure about a washer problem, immediately call an appliance technician to help you. While the basic troubleshooting tips may work, it is best to ask the professional to address problems as soon as they arise. Let an experienced technician check your washer to avoid unwanted machine breakdown – and the hassle it entails.