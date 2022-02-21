COMMON ANAL DISEASES: ANAL FISSURES, ABSCESS AND MORE

The anus refers to the part of the intestinal tract that passes through the muscular canal of the pelvic area and anal sphincters. It is the final crevice in the human body, through which the stool is expelled out of the body. Problems with the anus or anal diseases are more common than one may think.

In this article, we are going to take a look at some anal diseases or disorders that may lead to pain in the anus or irritation.

THE FOUR MOST COMMON ANAL DISEASES

The following are four of the most common anal diseases that may cause anal irritation or pain and may lead to general discomfort in normal bowel movements and body functioning.

ANAL FISSURE

This is also known as an anorectal fissure and is a tear in the lining or a linear split in the lining of the lower anal canal. This fissure is commonly caused when a large or hard stoop overstretches the opening of the anal and causes a tear in the delicate anoderm. Less commonly, anal fissures may develop due to prolonged diarrhea, inflammatory bowel disease, or sexually transmitted diseases that involve the anorectal area.

Acute or short term anal fissures are usually shallow and superficial, and may not cause as much harm in comparison to the long term or chronic anal fissure. A chronic anal fissure usually extends deeper through the anoderm, to expose the surface of the muscle that is lying underneath.

ANAL ABSCESS

An anal abscess refers to a swollen or painful pus collection near the anal area. Most of the time, anal abscesses are not linked to other health disorders and may arise spontaneously. The reason for the spontaneous rise of anal abscesses is unclear. Men are more likely to be affected with anal abscesses than women.

Mostly, the anal abscesses are formed or located at the opening of the anus but can also rarely appear deeper or higher in the anal canal.

ANAL FISTULA

An anal fistula refers to an abnormal narrow tunnel-like formation of a passageway which is the remnant of an old anal abscess after it has been drained. The mid-portion of the anal canal is connected to the surface of the skin in the condition of the anal fistula. Oftentimes, the opening of the fistula at the skin surface constantly keeps on discharging pus or other bodily fluid. In other cases, the fistula may close temporarily which may cause the old anal abscess to flare up again and could become a painful pocket of pus.

HEMORRHOIDS

Most of the time, hemorrhoids do not cause pain. Hemorrhoids may occur when the blood vessel in a small hemorrhoid at the edge of the anal crevice can clot off. This can be triggered by a constant and long going period of constipation or diarrhea.

When thrombosis occur, the external hemorrhoid can become swollen painful, and hard and may also cause bodily discharge that is bloody.

You must immediately contact your doctor if any rectal bleeding or any bloody discharge occurs from the anus. This is especially true if you are over the age of 40.