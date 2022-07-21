All you need to know about Colombe Jacobsen

On Dec 21, 1977, American chef and actress Colombe Jacobsen (b. Colombe Jacobsen Derstine ) was born in Chicago, IL, United States of America.
As a chef and actress, she started her blog and website, the Colombe du jour. She came to the public after starring in notable movies, Men in Black II, D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994), and D3: The Mighty Ducks (1996).
Colombe Jacobsen is married to Jeffrey Lefleur. Derstine and her lovely husband tied their knot in a private family ceremony. The couple has a son, Xander, and a daughter named Delphine.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Colombe Jacobsen-Derstine
- Date of Birth: Dec 21, 1977
- Place of Birth: Chicago, IL
- Nationality: American
- Boyfriend/Spouse: Jeffrey Lefleur
- Horoscope: Sagittarius
- Famous as: Actress, Chef
- Net Worth: $1 Million-5 Million
- Instagram: @colombedujour
All about the body measurements of Colombe Jacobsen
Here are the body measurements of this stunning star
- Weight: 123.5 lbs (56 kgs)
- Height: 5’10” (1.79 m)
- Bra Size: 36 Inch
- Shoe size: N/A
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
Facts about Colombe Jacobsen
Here are the further critical facts of this media personality
- She got her primary education from Natural Gourmet School, New York City. She earned her high studies from the University Of Chicago Lab High School in Chicago, IL; then, she graduated from Sarah Lawrence College Bronxville in 2000, NY. She also studied and graduated from the Natural Gourmet Institute for Health and Culinary Arts in New York, NY, in 2004. She competed in the season of The Next Food Network Star in 2007.
- As a child actor Colombe made her film debut in 1993. She played a role in the same series two times as a hockey player in D2: The Mighty Ducks(1994), D3: The Mighty Ducks (1996).
- Her other notable television appearances include the comedy film “Men in Black II”(2002), drama film “Moonlight Mile”(2002), horror film “Searching for Haizmann”(2003).
- She had only a couple of minor roles from the mid- 2000s, and her acting career began declining.
- Derstine left her acting and started her career as a chef, from which she has contributed to her wealth a lot.
- She has a Net Worth of between $1 Million and $5 Million, including her Assets, Money, and Income. Currently, her primary source of earning is as a chef and actress.
- She is 44 years old as of the current year and is working on her blog and website, the Colombe du jour.