All you need to know about Colombe Jacobsen

On Dec 21, 1977, American chef and actress Colombe Jacobsen (b. Colombe Jacobsen Derstine ) was born in Chicago, IL, United States of America.

As a chef and actress, she started her blog and website, the Colombe du jour. She came to the public after starring in notable movies, Men in Black II, D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994), and D3: The Mighty Ducks (1996).

Colombe Jacobsen is married to Jeffrey Lefleur. Derstine and her lovely husband tied their knot in a private family ceremony. The couple has a son, Xander, and a daughter named Delphine.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Colombe Jacobsen-Derstine

Date of Birth: Dec 21, 1977

Place of Birth: Chicago, IL

Nationality: American

Boyfriend/Spouse: Jeffrey Lefleur

Horoscope: Sagittarius

Famous as: Actress, Chef

Net Worth: $1 Million-5 Million

Instagram: @colombedujour

All about the body measurements of Colombe Jacobsen

Here are the body measurements of this stunning star

Weight: 123.5 lbs (56 kgs)

Height: 5’10” (1.79 m)

Bra Size: 36 Inch

Shoe size: N/A

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Facts about Colombe Jacobsen

Here are the further critical facts of this media personality