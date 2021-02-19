Claudia Black Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Claudia Black was an American hails actress and became an eye-catching personality. She was born on 11th October 1972. She also debuts some character by lending her voice to several characters. She is commonly known as a famous personality due to her acting skills in Aeryn Sun. It is a Sci-Fi series and ranked high due to her amiable storylines. Some other renowned Science fiction attempts of Claudia Black include Stargate SG-1 and a film Pitch Black. Moreover, she also did different meaty roles in many anime series or games like the uncharted series, Mass effect 2 and 3 series, dragon age: inquisition, dragon age: origins, etc. Moreover, her other roles in Ministries containment is also appreciated by her fans.

Besides all, she got much encouragement and appreciation by giving Vala Mal Doran’s role in science fiction series. This attempt made her more famous and legendary. She is also doing several roles in video games that also add more repute to her career. She cast for the TV series and performed in City Life. Moreover, she did challenging roles and performed really well.

Check out the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this stunning and charming actress:

Claudia Black Weight: 54 kg or 148lbs

Claudia Black Height: 5’9″

Claudia Black Shoe size: 8.5 US

Claudia Black Body measurements: 37-25-36 inches

Further critical details of the actress:

Claudia Black Date of Birth: 11th October 1972

Claudia Black Age: 49 years

Claudia Black Horoscope: Libra

Claudia Black Nationality: Australian

Claudia Black Eye colour: Blue

Claudia Black Hair colour: Brown light

Claudia Black Spouse/Boyfriend: Jamie Thurkettle