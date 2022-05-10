Every Detail You Want To Know About Clare Carey

Clare Carey is a Rhodesian-American film and television actress. She was born in Rhodesia and

brought up in the USA. Carey is well-known for her role as Mary Bailey in Jericho (2006-2008),

Kelly Fox in Coach (1989-1995), and her film role in Savannah Sunrise (2016).

Her other credits include Zombie High, Waxwork, Uninvited, Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles,

Smokin’, Submission, La Cucina, Unrequited, The Trial, True Love, Soul Mates, and Savannah

Sunrise.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Clare Carey

Date of birth: June 11, 1967

Place of birth: Rhodesia

Age: 55 years

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Gemini

Occupation: Actress

Spouse/Boyfriend: Seth Seaberg

Instagram: @clare.carey

Twitter: @ClareTCarey

Net Worth: $1 Million – $5 Million

All about the Body measurements of the actress

Following are the body measurements of this fantastic actress

● Clare Carey Height: 5 feet 8 inches or 175 cm

● Clare Carey Weight: 55 kg or 121 lbs

● Clare Carey Bra size: 34 B

● Clare Carey Shoe size: Not Available

● Clare Carey Body measurements: 34-26-34 inches

Further detail about Clare Carey

● On 11th June 1967, she was born in Rhodesia. Carey grew up with her parents at a

Catholic mission in Rhodesia, where her father was a doctor and mother was a teacher.

● Carey is well known for her repetitive roles in television series, primarily as Macy

Carlson, the Olsen twins’ mother on the ABC Family sitcom So Little Time, and Kelly

Fox on the American sitcom Coach.

● Clare also portrayed the role of Sarah Parker in Point Pleasant, Crash as Christine Emory,

Jericho as bartender Mary Bailey, and appeared in Eli Stone as a lawyer opposing Eli in

court as a guest-star.

● Also, Carey did a cameo in the film La Cucina, the indie, premiered on Showtime in Dec

2009, where she portrayed Rachel Hunter’s girlfriend.

● She is contentedly married to Seth Seaberg. She has two children and tries to keep her

private life far from the public and media. So, there is no more information about her

married life and family.

● Clare Carey has a net worth of $1 Million – $5 Million. It incorporates her assets,

income, and money. Mainly her source of income is her profession as an actress and

singer.