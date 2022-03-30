Cindy Crawford Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Cindy Crawford is one of the top American models, actresses, and businesswomen. She was born on 20th February 1966 in Illinois, United States. Cindy made the 2nd most beautiful woman in the world in 1997.

Her real birth name is Cynthia Ann Crawford. Cindy is famous for her role as Kate McQuen in Fair Game and for hosting MTV’s House of Style. Her parents’ names are Dan Crawford and Jennifer Sue Crawford Malouf. Cindy went to DeKalb High school and then graduated from Northwestern University.

During the study, she focused on her modeling career and became a super international model. Cindy married Richard Gere in 1991 but divorced in 1995. After several years, in 1998, she found her love a businessman and former model Rande Gerber.

The couple has two children. She worked amazing in her career and also featured for an Australian advertising campaign in which she licked off her own mole above her upper lip.

Moreover, the beautiful Cindy made an appearance in the music video of “please Come home for Christmas.” Cindy worked in many fashion campaigns.

Cindy Crawford Body Measurements

Cindy Crawford Weight: 64kg

Cindy Crawford Height: 5′ 9″

Cindy Crawford Bra size: 34B

Cindy Crawford Shoe size: 9

Cindy Crawford Body measurements: 36-26-35 inches

Personal Information

