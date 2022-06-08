Every Fact You Need To Know About Chrystale Wilson

Chrystal Wilson is a famous American writer, actress, and producer. She was born on 28 March 1971 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. She is well known for her role in the Players Club. She went to Sacramento City College for her law education.

Her father’s name is Ethel Cook Wilson, but her name is not mentioned on the internet. The actress Chrystal started her career with the film The Player's Club. She is one actress who greatly impacts others through her acting.

After that, she also produced a union independent picture groupies and the first urban Christmas video in Wal Mart Stores. People say that she is in a relationship with women. However, she was also involved with her colleague star Anthony Johnson.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Chrystale Wilson

Date of birth: 28 March 1971

Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Age: 50 years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Aries

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actress

Instagram: @Chrystale Wilson

Net Worth: approx.: $500,000

Spouse/Boyfriend: Single

All about the body measurements of the Chrystale Wilson

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Weight: 68kg

Height: 5’7”

Shoe size: Not Available

Body measurements: Not Available

Facts about Chrystale Wilson