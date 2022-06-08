Every Fact You Need To Know About Chrystale Wilson

Chrystal Wilson is a famous American writer, actress, and producer. She was born on 28 March 1971 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. She is well known for her role in the Players Club. She went to Sacramento City College for her law education.
Her father’s name is Ethel Cook Wilson, but her name is not mentioned on the internet. The actress Chrystal started her career with the film The Player's Club. She is one actress who greatly impacts others through her acting.
After that, she also produced a union independent picture groupies and the first urban Christmas video in Wal Mart Stores. People say that she is in a relationship with women. However, she was also involved with her colleague star Anthony Johnson.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Chrystale Wilson
- Date of birth: 28 March 1971
- Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Age: 50 years old (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Aries
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Actress
- Instagram: @Chrystale Wilson
- Net Worth: approx.: $500,000
- Spouse/Boyfriend: Single
All about the body measurements of the Chrystale Wilson
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Weight: 68kg
- Height: 5’7”
- Shoe size: Not Available
- Body measurements: Not Available
Facts about Chrystale Wilson
- Chrystale Wilson is active on social media. She has a massive following on Instagram, under 10.2 k followers.
- She is involved in many charity work as she is part of the organization The Injured Angel Movement.
- Chrystale is also a writer and also the author of a sexipes book that was published in 2012.
- Chrystale is an unmarried woman as she is not involved with anyone. Some people say she is a lesbian.
- Chrystale also appeared on the cover page of some well-known brands like Sheen and Unrivaled.
- The estimated net worth of Chrystale Wilson is approximately $500,000.