Christy Neal, Bio, Height, Net Worth, Facts and More!

Christy Neal is a social media influencer and famous due to her husband Charles Lincoln Neal, an American Youtuber. The couple got married in 2000 In North Carolina, USA. They are spending a happy life along with their children.

Christy was born in the United States and raised here. She belongs to the Caucasian ethnicity. The couple has three children named Lando James Neal, Lillian Grace Neal, Charles Lincoln Neal IV.

According to resources, she is earning $50,000; meanwhile, her husband Neal’s net worth is $25 million. Neal is active on social media, such as On Instagram, where she has massive fan followers.

Christy Neal real name Christy neal Christy Neal Birthday Not Known Christy Neal Age 35-40 Christy Neal gender Female Christy Neal height Not known Christy Neal Nationality American Christy Neal Ethnicity Caucasian Christy Neal profession YouTuber, writer, producer, actor Christy Neal Husband/Spouse Charles Lincoln Neal Christy Neal Net Worth $500,000 Christy Neal Instagram @christyneal

Facts