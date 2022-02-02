Christopher Harvest Bio, Vivica’s ex-husband and Facts!

Biography

Christopher Harvest is the singer who is famous as the ex-husband of the famous actress Vivica  A Fox. Vivica is an entertainer, tv hist and maker and is an extraordinary artist. She is well known by his stage name Sixx Nine. Now they have separated from each other. His date of birth is not confirmed yet.

Christopher Harvest real name Christopher Harvest
Christopher Harvest Birthday Not Known
Christopher Harvest Age Not known
Christopher Harvest gender Male
Christopher Harvest height N/A
Christopher Harvest Nationality Africa
Christopher Harvest Ethnicity African
Christopher Harvest profession Singer
Christopher Harvest Husband/ Boyfriends N/A
Christopher Harvest parents Net Worth Not known

  1. Christopher is a singer and known as the husband of the producer, model Vivica A Fox.
  2. No history is present about his birth date and place.
  3. There are no details about his height and weight. He did not share on the internet.
  4. The couple married in 1998 but divorced in 2002.
  5. He did not share his net worth details on social media, so no one knew how much he was earning.
  6. Christopher is not active on social media.
