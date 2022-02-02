Christopher Harvest Bio, Vivica’s ex-husband and Facts!

Christopher Harvest is the singer who is famous as the ex-husband of the famous actress Vivica A Fox. Vivica is an entertainer, tv hist and maker and is an extraordinary artist. She is well known by his stage name Sixx Nine. Now they have separated from each other. His date of birth is not confirmed yet.

Christopher Harvest real name Christopher Harvest Christopher Harvest Birthday Not Known Christopher Harvest Age Not known Christopher Harvest gender Male Christopher Harvest height N/A Christopher Harvest Nationality Africa Christopher Harvest Ethnicity African Christopher Harvest profession Singer Christopher Harvest Husband/ Boyfriends N/A Christopher Harvest parents Net Worth Not known

Facts