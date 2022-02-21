Christine Ko Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe, and More!

Christine Ko may be a Taiwanese-American actress, & she was born on 3rd August 1988 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Her father’s name is Frankie Kao, and he is a Singer, Actor, and TV Presenter. She never revealed her mother on social media channels. She got her studies at Carlton J. Kell high school. Moreover, Christine Ko is famous for her role as Emma. Furthermore, she performed on the CBS sitcom the good Indoors. She gives her appearance in various notable films & television series like the good Indoors, Extracurricular Activities, No Good Nick, etc.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Christine Ko Weight: 145 lbs or (52kg)

Christine Ko Height: 5’4″

Christine Ko Bra size: 34B

Christine Ko Shoe size: 7.5 US

Christine Ko Body measurements: 35-26-36 inches or (89-66-91 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: