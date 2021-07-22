Christina Ricci Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Christina Ricci is a model and Hollywood cinema actress who was born on 16th February 1980. She got into acting as a toddler actress and began to seem in commercials. Her debut was within the 1990s with the movie Mermaids. She got a leading role to play as of Wednesday Addams within the Addams Family in 1991. Furthermore, there’s a sequel which was released with the name Addams Family values. However, she was just 11 or 13 years old when she took up these challenging roles. After a great hit of the Addams, she got an enormous reputation. She needs to play a task in big-budget movies like the silver storm, Casper. She was nominated because of the best actress for the film.

Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

· Christina Ricci Weight: 108 pounds or 49 kg

· Christina Ricci Height: 5 feet and 1 inch

· Christina Ricci Bra Size: 32 C

· Christina Ricci Shoe Size: 7 (US)

· Christina Ricci Body Measurement: 35-23-34 Inches

Further critical details of the actress:

· Christina Ricci Date of Birth: 12th February 1980

· Christina Ricci Age: 40

· Christina Ricci Nationality: American

· Christina Ricci Horoscope: Aquarius

· Christina Ricci Eye color: Hazel

· Christina Ricci Siblings: Dante Ricci, Rafael Ricci and Pia Ricci

· Christina Ricci Spouse/boyfriend: James Heerdegen (2013)

