Christina Anstead Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Christina Anstead, a famous actress, was born on 9th July 1983, and her birthplace is Anaheim, California, U.S. She is an American land investor and television personality. Her real name is Christina Haack, and her birth nickname is Christina Meursinge Haack. She got her early studies at Canyon high school. She is additionally a writer or author. She wrote excellent books like The Wellness Remodel: A Guide to Rebooting How You Eat, Move, and Feed Your Soul. She is well known for her reality television program, Flip or Flop, and she had a huge fan following social media. On Instagram, she had a pretty fan pool of 2 million followers.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

Christina Anstead Weight: 60 Kg or (132 lbs)

Christina Anstead Height: 5 Feet and 9 Inches

Christina Anstead Shoe size: 7 US

Christina Anstead Bra size: 32 C

Christina Anstead Body measurements: 34-24-34 inches

Further critical details of the actress: