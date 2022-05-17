All you need to know about Chris Cardamone

An executive American film producer, Chris Cardamone, is widely known for producing famous reality TV shows such as Little People Big World, Fast Loud, and Parking Wars Tanked. Later, he came out after the sensational headlines of his sexual harassment claim.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Name: Chris Cardamone

Birthday: May 30, 1976

Age: 45 years old

Gender: Male

Nationality: American

Profession: Producer

Facts about Chris Cardamone

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality On May 30, 1976, Little Producer Chris Cardamone was born in East Los Angeles, California, USA.

He holds American Nationality and ethnic background and is 45 years old as of the current year.

Furthermore, she has not revealed his family background and educational qualifications.

After claiming by Jacob Roloff, a former cast member of LPBW, it was revealed that Jacob was initially groomed and later on harassed by the show’s producer, Chris Cardamone(2007-2010). The statement was made official on Dec 16.

Besides that, Jacob also gave a wordy report about the dark side of reality TV series, and he also hopes that Chris will never be let around others with bad intentions.

Moreover, Chris has never been informed of his net worth. Similarly, it’s under view.