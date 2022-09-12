Every detail you want to know about Chloe Webb

Chloe Webb is an American actress, born on 25th June 1956. She was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for her portrayal of the role of Laurette Barber in China Beach, an ABC drama series. Additionally, she had a recurring role as Monica Gallagher on Shameless’s Showtime comedy-drama TV series.

Webb joined Forbidden Broadway in April 1982. After four years, she made her film debut in Alex Cox’s Sid and Nancy (1986); she depicted Nancy Spungen, the insane, heroin-dependent sweetheart of underground rock artist Sid Vicious. Her presentation gathered best entertainer grants from the National Society of Film Critics, the San Francisco Film Critics, and the Boston Film Critics.

Webb co-featured close by Bob Hoskins and Denzel Washington in Heart Condition (1990). In 1991, she played a beautician in Queens Logic and a lady with a formative disability who gets the lottery in the film Lucky Day by ABC’s made-for-TV.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Chloe Webb

Date of birth: 25th June 1956

Place of birth: New York City

Age: 66 years (As of 2022)

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Cancer

Occupation: Actress

Spouse/Boyfriend: ​ John Thomas Gelder

Height: 5 feet 8 ins or 173 cm

Weight: 60 kg or 132 lbs

Facebook: Not Available

Instagram: Not Available

Twitter: Not Available

Net Worth: $6 million (As of 2021)

Further detail about Chloe Webb