All You Need To Know About Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman is a well-known American child actor in Los Angeles, California. She began acting at the age of 5. She first appeared as a ballerina dancer on GLEE.

She was born in Los Angeles, California, USA, on November 23, 2008. She is currently 11 years old as of 2019. She celebrates her birthday on November 23. Chloe was born to Stephen Coleman, her dad, and Allison Chase, her mother. Her father is a TV producer and director in Los Angeles, and her mother is an actress.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Real Name: Chloe Coleman

Birthday: December 11, 2008

Age: 12 years

Birth Place: Los Angeles, California, United States

Debut Movie: My Spy (American action comedy)

Ethnicity: White

Nationality: American

Profession: Actress

Religion: Christianity

Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Instagram: @chloecolemanact

All about the body measurements of Chloe Coleman

Height: 4’4

Weight: Unknown

Eye Color: Black

Hair Color: Dark Brown

Body Measurements: Unknown

Facts about Chloe Coleman

