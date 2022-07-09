All You Need To Know About Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman is a well-known American child actor in Los Angeles, California. She began acting at the age of 5. She first appeared as a ballerina dancer on GLEE.
She was born in Los Angeles, California, USA, on November 23, 2008. She is currently 11 years old as of 2019. She celebrates her birthday on November 23. Chloe was born to Stephen Coleman, her dad, and Allison Chase, her mother. Her father is a TV producer and director in Los Angeles, and her mother is an actress.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Real Name: Chloe Coleman
- Birthday: December 11, 2008
- Age: 12 years
- Birth Place: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Debut Movie: My Spy (American action comedy)
- Ethnicity: White
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actress
- Religion: Christianity
- Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
- Instagram: @chloecolemanact
All about the body measurements of Chloe Coleman
Here are the body measurements of this stunning star
- Height: 4’4
- Weight: Unknown
- Eye Color: Black
- Hair Color: Dark Brown
- Body Measurements: Unknown
Facts about Chloe Coleman
Here are the further critical facts of this media personality
- Chloe Coleman joins forces with former WWE star Dave Bautista for “My Spy “family action film.” The 11-year-old plays a girl named Sophie Vale in the film, who has Bautista’s character JJ at her whim after discovering he’s an undercover CIA operative.
- However, this isn’t the child star’s first time on set. Based in Los Angeles, Coleman has made several movie and television appearances over the years.
- Chloe is also known for her role as Skye Carlson on the HBO series “Big Little Lies.” Skye is the daughter of Bonnie Carlson. The series is about the book by Liane Moriarty, In which a murder changes the lives of a group of upper-class moms.
- Chloe in 2018 voiced Charlie’s puppy for the Air Bud “Pup Star” film. Charlie is among the four doggies who get stuck at the North pole while trying to save Christmas against the struggles of their doggie rivals.
- Chloe hasn’t revealed her net worth yet. She is a very simple innocent who never tries to attract public attention by displaying her wealth publicly. However, this faction is still under review.