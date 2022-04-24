Every Fact You Need To Know About Chilano Sánchez

Rosalino Sánchez Félix, better known professionally as Chalino Sánchez, was a famous Mexican singer and songwriter. On 30 August 1960, he was born on a small ranch in Sinaloa, Mexico. Chilano specialized in Regional Mexican music and was famous for his corridos.

He grew up poor and lived a difficult life. His sister, Juana, often called him a curious and mischievous boy who always dreamed about becoming a singer. In 1975, his sister was raped at 15 by “Chapo” Perez, a rich and dangerous man.

Two years later, a 17-year-old Chalino saw the man at a party, allegedly killed him in revenge, and left for Tijuana with his gun and a Jesús Malverde chain. He worked as an immigrant smuggler who brought illegal aliens into the United States.

The same year, he entered the U.S as an undocumented migrant worker. He met his future wife, Marisela Vallejos, through his cousin, Rosalba. The couple was blessed with a son, Adán Sánchez, and a daughter, Cynthia Sanchez Vallejo. On 16 May 1992, Chalino Sanchez was killed by armed men.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Rosalino Sánchez Félix

Date of birth: 30 August 1960

Place of birth: Sinaloa, Mexico

Date of Death: 16 May 1992

Age: 32 Years (At Death)

Horoscope: Virgo

Nationality: Mexican

Height: 5 ft 3 inches / 160 cm

Weight: 43 kg or 95 lbs

Occupation: Singer

Net Worth: $6 Million (AfterDeath)

Spouse/friend: Marisela Vallejos

Further details about Chalino Sánchez