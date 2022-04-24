Every Fact You Need To Know About Chilano Sánchez

Rosalino Sánchez Félix, better known professionally as Chalino Sánchez, was a famous Mexican singer and songwriter. On 30 August 1960, he was born on a small ranch in Sinaloa, Mexico. Chilano specialized in Regional Mexican music and was famous for his corridos.
He grew up poor and lived a difficult life. His sister, Juana, often called him a curious and mischievous boy who always dreamed about becoming a singer. In 1975, his sister was raped at 15 by “Chapo” Perez, a rich and dangerous man.
Two years later, a 17-year-old Chalino saw the man at a party, allegedly killed him in revenge, and left for Tijuana with his gun and a Jesús Malverde chain. He worked as an immigrant smuggler who brought illegal aliens into the United States.
The same year, he entered the U.S as an undocumented migrant worker. He met his future wife, Marisela Vallejos, through his cousin, Rosalba. The couple was blessed with a son, Adán Sánchez, and a daughter, Cynthia Sanchez Vallejo. On 16 May 1992, Chalino Sanchez was killed by armed men.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Rosalino Sánchez Félix
Date of birth: 30 August 1960
Place of birth: Sinaloa, Mexico
Date of Death: 16 May 1992
Age: 32 Years (At Death)
Horoscope: Virgo
Nationality: Mexican
Height: 5 ft 3 inches / 160 cm
Weight: 43 kg or 95 lbs
Occupation: Singer
Net Worth: $6 Million (AfterDeath)
Spouse/friend: Marisela Vallejos
Further details about Chalino Sánchez
- Chalino was the youngest of 7 children. H was born to Santos Sanchez (?–1964) and Senorina Felix (?–1991). His parents call his birth name Rosalino, but he changed it to his nickname Chalino.
- He always dreamed of becoming a singer and faced many challenges to reach that place. He crossed into the United States illegally and began in Oregon. Later he moved to Los Angeles to live with his aunt in Inglewood, California, where he washed dishes, sold cars.
- According to his friends, he dealt with small quantities of drugs. He also helped his older brother in an immigrant-smuggling operation.
- In 1984, Chilano married Marisela Vallejos in a simple and intimate wedding. The couple married with their son, Adán Sánchez, on the way and had a daughter, Cynthia Sanchez Vallejos. They were together until Chalino Sanchez’s death.
- His son Adán Chalino Sánchez was born on 14 April 1984 who was also a Regional Mexican singer in his own. Adán died in a car accident on March 27, 2004.
- In 1984, His brother Armando was shot and killed in a hotel in Tijuana, which inspired Chalino to compose his first ballad. He started to compose songs for his fellow inmates in prison and anyone that had a story worth telling.
- Chalino started to earn money through his compositions and would be gifted with guns and ‘presents’ by his customers. Among his many clients, a small group known as “Los Cuatro de la Frontera” recommended him to a recording studio in Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles.
- In 1989, Chalino recorded his first cassette with 15 songs. He stocked tapes at local swap meets, bakeries, and other businesses across South Central Los Angeles while selling tapes out of his car trunk.
- Further, he connected with another Mexican immigrant, Pedro Rivera, who set up a small recording studio in Long Beach, California.
- Since Chlano’s death, his recordings and fame have grown in vogue. He still gathers millions of streams nearly 3 decades after his death and remains famous with young Hispanic listeners.