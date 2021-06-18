Cheryl Hines Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe, and More!

Cheryl Ruth Hines is understood as Cheryl Hines, was born on 21st September 1965, and her birthplace is Miami Beach, Florida, USA. She is the most talented director, an American actress, and best known for the comedy TV series titled “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Moreover, Cheryl got her studies at Lively Technical Center, Tallahassee junior college, Florida State University, and Central Florida. & she is that the daughter of James Hines (her father), Rosemary Hines (her mother). She made many films and TV series like Space Chimps 2: Zartog Strikes Back, Bickford Shmeckler’s Cool Ideas, Suburgatory, The Super Hero Squad Show, etc.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

Cheryl Hines Weight: 55 Kg (121 lbs)

Cheryl Hines Height: 5 Feet and5 Inches

Cheryl Hines Shoe size: 8.5 US

Cheryl Hines Bra size: 34B

Cheryl Hines Body measurements: 36-26-35 in or (91.5-66-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: