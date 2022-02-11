Everything you want to know about Chelsea Zhang

The American actress Chelsea T. Zhang was born November 4, 1996, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. Chelsea is known for playing the role of Rose Wilson in the superhero series Titans, which aired on DC Universe / HBO Max from 2019 till the present.

She has had recurring roles in comedy-drama Andi Mack of Disney Channel. Her other film credit is the comedy-drama Me and Earl and the Dying Girl in 2015. She also starred in the Netflix black comedy 2019 Daybreak.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Chelsea T. Zhang

Date of birth: November 4, 1996

Place of birth: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

Age: 26 years

Horoscope: Scorpio

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actress

Instagram: @chelseatzhang

Twitter: @chelseatzhang

Net Worth: $26 Million

Spouse/Boyfriend: Unknown

All about the body measurements of the actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress

Chelsea Zhang Weight: 65 kg or 143 lbs

Chelsea Zhang Height: 5’5″ or 165 cm

Chelsea Zhang Bra size: 32 A

Chelsea Zhang Shoe size: 7 US

Chelsea Zhang Body measurements: 34-24-34 inches

Further critical details about Chelsea Zhang