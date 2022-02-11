Everything you want to know about Chelsea Zhang

The American actress Chelsea T. Zhang was born November 4, 1996, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. Chelsea is known for playing the role of Rose Wilson in the superhero series Titans, which aired on DC Universe / HBO Max from 2019 till the present.
She has had recurring roles in comedy-drama Andi Mack of Disney Channel. Her other film credit is the comedy-drama Me and Earl and the Dying Girl in 2015. She also starred in the Netflix black comedy 2019 Daybreak.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Chelsea T. Zhang
Date of birth: November 4, 1996
Place of birth: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA
Age: 26 years
Horoscope: Scorpio
Nationality: American
Occupation: Actress
Instagram: @chelseatzhang
Twitter: @chelseatzhang
Net Worth: $26 Million
Spouse/Boyfriend: Unknown
All about the body measurements of the actress
Here are the body measurements of this charming actress
- Chelsea Zhang Weight: 65 kg or 143 lbs
- Chelsea Zhang Height: 5’5″ or 165 cm
- Chelsea Zhang Bra size: 32 A
- Chelsea Zhang Shoe size: 7 US
- Chelsea Zhang Body measurements: 34-24-34 inches
Further critical details about Chelsea Zhang
- Chelsea is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She attended North Allegheny Senior High School and qualified a Junior Olympic figure skating in her preteens.
- At the age of 16, Chelsea was accepted early to the University of Southern California. She graduated from the Marshall School of Business with a business administration degree in 2017
- In 2012, she made her debut film, The Perks of Being a Wallflower. She portrayed Naomi in the film, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl in 2015.
- From 2017 to 2018, Chelsea played the recurring role of Brittany in the first two seasons of the Disney Channel series Andi Mack.
- The same year, Chelsea appeared in the role of Sawyer in the independent feature movie Relish, which was featured in multiple international film festivals, including the 2019 Burbank International Film Festival, where Chelsea received several awards and nominations for best supporting actress and best ensemble.
- In March 2019, it was announced that Chelsea was cast as Rose Wilson in the first live-action iteration of the character in the second season of the superhero series Titans of DC Universe. In the exact year, Chelsea also starred as KJ in the Netflix adaptation of Daybreak.
- Her most recent credit is that she would portray Sophie in the film adaptation of Abigail Hing Wen’s Loveboat, Taipei.
- Regarding her family and relationship, there is no information on the web. Besides, the gorgeous actress amassed 184k followers on her Instagram account, where she posted 255 pictures with her fans.