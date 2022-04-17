All you need to know about Charlotte Hopkins

Charlotte Hopkins is a Family lawyer and author from America. After she married Terry

Bradshaw, a veteran football player, Charlotte Hopkins came into the spotlight.

She got an award from Denton County for being the best lawyer for family issues like custody, divorce,

and many more.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Real name: Charlotte Hopkins

Date of birth: April 17, 1962

Place of birth: United States of America

Age: 60 years (As of 2022)

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Aries

Occupation: Attorney and Author

Instagram: Not Available

Twitter: Not Available

Further details about Charlotte Hopkins

● On April 17, 1962, Charlotte was born in the United States of America. She went to

Denton High School for early education. Later Charlotte got admission to Texas

Woman’s University for her higher education, where Charlotte studied Suma cum

laude. Furthermore, she attended Southern Methodist University to pursue a career in

law.

● Charlotte works for KoonsFuller Family law and takes care of the legal matters

relating to paternity, prenuptial agreements, divorce, child custody, property division.

Likewise, she has worked as a lawyer for many decades and is engaged in different

projects.

● When unique family law issues become the headlines, she appears as a local and

national media commentator. Charlotte is the co-author of the most recent edition of

Protecting Your Assets From A Texas Divorce with the CEO of KoonsFuller, Ike

Vanden Eykel, and fellow Managing partners Rick Robertson and Heather King.

Likewise, She is the author of “Who Gets The Family Pet In A Divorce?”

● Charlotte Hopkins got fame because she is the former wife of Terry Bradshaw. She is

the 3rd wife of Terry Bradshaw. Moreover, in 1986, the couple tied the knot. After 15

years of happy marital life, the couple decided to separate in 1999. Together they have

two daughters named Rachel Bradshaw and Erin Bradshaw.

FAQ about Charlotte Hopkins

Q: Who is the husband of Charlotte?

A: Presently, Charlotte’s husband is Rick Hagen. The couple got married on July 29, 2012,

and they are living a happy married life together.

Q: What is Charlotte Hopkins’ net worth?

A: The net worth of Charlotte Hopkins is $1 million. She associates herself with the

KoonsFuller Family law. She has earned plenty of money through her career as a lawyer.

Q: What is the biggest accomplishment of Charlotte in her profession?

A: Charlotte got recognized as one of the Top 100 Super Lawyers in Dallas-Fort Worth and

the Top 50 Female lawyers in Texas on several occasions.

Q: Is Charlotte active on social media?

A: Charlotte seems very active regarding social issues, but she does not have social media

accounts.