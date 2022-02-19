Biography

Charli XCX Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

By Anila Shehzadi
Charli XCX was born in Cambridge, England, on 2nd August 1992. And her full name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison. However, she completed her studies at UCL’s Slade School of Fine Art. Later on, she moved to Bishop’s Stortford College for more studies. Her father’s name is Jon Aitchison, and her mother’s name is Sameera. She’s an English caroler, songsmith, record impresario, and music tape director.

She released her first song anthology 14 in 2008, and either she started a collaboration with other carolers and rappers, & in 2014 she collaborated with the most big-name rapper Iggy Azalea, in the song “Fancy.” This track became one of the Sunday selling bachelorettes worldwide because she was admitted to the Grammy Awards twice.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Charli XCX

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Charli XCX Weight: 121 lbs or (55kg)
  • Charli XCX Height: 5 Feet and 3 Inches
  • Charli XCX Bra Size: 34 B
  • Charli XCX Shoe Size: 7.5 US
  • Charli XCX Body Measurements: 35-26-34 inches or (89-66-87 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

Charli XCX

  • Charli XCX Date of Birth: 2nd August 1992
  • Charli XCX Age: 28 years
  • Charli XCX Nationality: English
  • Charli XCX Eye color: Dark Brown
  • Charli XCX Hair color: Black
  • Charli XCX Horoscope: Leo
  • Charli XCX Spouse/Boyfriend: Ryan Andrews (2014)

Charli XCX

Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

