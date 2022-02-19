Charli XCX Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Charli XCX was born in Cambridge, England, on 2nd August 1992. And her full name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison. However, she completed her studies at UCL’s Slade School of Fine Art. Later on, she moved to Bishop’s Stortford College for more studies. Her father’s name is Jon Aitchison, and her mother’s name is Sameera. She’s an English caroler, songsmith, record impresario, and music tape director.

She released her first song anthology 14 in 2008, and either she started a collaboration with other carolers and rappers, & in 2014 she collaborated with the most big-name rapper Iggy Azalea, in the song “Fancy.” This track became one of the Sunday selling bachelorettes worldwide because she was admitted to the Grammy Awards twice.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Charli XCX Weight: 121 lbs or (55kg)

Charli XCX Height: 5 Feet and 3 Inches

Charli XCX Bra Size: 34 B

Charli XCX Shoe Size: 7.5 US

Charli XCX Body Measurements: 35-26-34 inches or (89-66-87 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: