Every Fact You Need To Know About Celina Sinden

The beautiful British actress Celina Sinden was born on 31st July 1987. She has British nationality. She is well known because of her role as Greer of Kinross. Celina got an education at the Guildhall School of Music and drama in completed her degree there.
Another popular project was the television show “Reign.” Another famous role was noted in the short movie named “My Neighbor’s dog.” We don’t have much information regarding her parents, just know that her father is a car salesman and her mother raised her in London.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Celina Sinden
- Date of birth: 31st July 1987
- Place of birth: England, UK
- Age: 34 years (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Leo
- Nationality: British
- Occupation: Actress
- Instagram: @ celina_a_sinden
- Net Worth: approx. $2M
- Spouse/Boyfriend: Rossif Sutherland
- Weight: 54 kg
- Height: 5’4″
- Shoe size: 7.5 US
- Body measurements: 35-25-36 inches
