Every Fact You Need To Know About Celina Sinden

The beautiful British actress Celina Sinden was born on 31st July 1987. She has British nationality. She is well known because of her role as Greer of Kinross. Celina got an education at the Guildhall School of Music and drama in completed her degree there.

Another popular project was the television show “Reign.” Another famous role was noted in the short movie named “My Neighbor’s dog.” We don’t have much information regarding her parents, just know that her father is a car salesman and her mother raised her in London.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Celina Sinden

Date of birth: 31st July 1987

Place of birth: England, UK

Age: 34 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Leo

Nationality: British

Occupation: Actress

Instagram: @ celina_a_sinden

Net Worth: approx. $2M

Spouse/Boyfriend: Rossif Sutherland

All about the body measurements of the Celina Sinden

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Weight: 54 kg

Height: 5’4″

Shoe size: 7.5 US

Body measurements: 35-25-36 inches

