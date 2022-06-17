Every Fact You Need To Know about Celeste Ackelson

Celeste Ackelson is the famously known celebrity wife of Hollywood actor Brian Baumgartner. She is brilliant at expressing her creative side and, being a creative artist, supported her husband on several sets where he served as creative director.

She had a relatively typical upbringing. Celeste excelled at many school assignments because she

has had an artistic mind.

This inventiveness assisted her built a name for herself in the fashion world. Her phenomenal sense of style has gotten a lot of recognition in the media and on the red carpet.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Celeste Ackelson

Date of birth: 10th July 1982

Place of birth: United States

Age: 40 years

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Cancer

Occupation: Celebrity wife

Spouse/Boyfriend: Brian Baumgartner

Instagram: Not Available

Twitter: Not Available

Net Worth: $6 million

All about the Body measurements of the actress

Following are the body measurements of this fantastic actress

Height: 5 feet 11 inches or 180 cm

Weight: 66 kg or 145 lbs

Bra size: 33E

Shoe size: 8.5 US

Body measurements: 36-26-40 inches

Further detail about Celeste Ackelson

● On 10 th July 1982, Celeste was born in the United States. She attended Florida International University and got a bachelor’s degree in communications.

● Celeste’s husband, Brian Baumgartner, is an actor and film producer from the United States. He is famous for his character as Kevin Malone on ‘The Office,’ the NBC sitcom.

● Brian’s first wife was Julia Fisher, a pianist. Together they have a child. After their divorce, Brian and Ackelson started dating.

● Celeste confessed that the actor had managed to make a place in her heart with his witty sense of humor. Brian, she claims, can make her laugh in the most serious of situations.

● Talking about her children, Celeste has a daughter named Brylee Bea Baumgartner, born in March of 2015 after one year of her wedding. Currently, they are living in L.A, California.

● In addition, being the wife of Brian, there is more to know and respect about her. Her class and charm can be something to appreciate. She tended to do artistic things as her parents always pushed her to pursue her goals as a child. Celeste used her free time to focus on her projects.

● Celeste seems to be having enough wealth to her name. Her estimated net worth is $6 million.

● Unfortunately, Celeste does not have any social media accounts.